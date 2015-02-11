euro consolidates as we await euro group meeting results 1001082015

The euro has been consolidating this week as the Eurogroup outcomes seem to be the main focus, with the EU targeting a Greek debt deal […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 11, 2015 8:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The euro has been consolidating this week as the Eurogroup outcomes seem to be the main focus, with the EU targeting a Greek debt deal by next week. With little data out today to have an influence over the direction, all we can do is wait to hear from the meetings today.

Cable had a good rally yesterday to break the mould of the recent downward trend, but was still a way off from Friday’s pre non-farm payrolls high. However, with stronger than expected manufacturing data out yesterday, it seems to be clawing back some ground.

With no data out today from the UK, we look to tomorrow’s quarterly inflation report, with expectations of the CPI to stay low as the price of oil causes lower global deflation pressures. Beyond this, we look to this  returning towards 2%.

The Bank of Japan’s Kuroda gave the important signal yesterday that there was no backlash from the G20 about the depreciation of the Yen, which saw USD/JPY back in a bid tone and trade just below the 120 handle.

EUR/USD
Supports  1.1280-1.1240-1.1200  | Resistance 1.1350-1.1390-1.1425

USD/JPY
Supports  118.65-117.90-117.41| Resistance 119.90-120.40-121.10

GBP/USD
Supports 1.5210-1.5160-1.5130 | Resistance 1.5290-1.5330-1.5370

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.