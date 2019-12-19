EURNZD Pounds Breakout Of Range

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 19, 2019 3:16 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

In the 6th December, EUR/NZD tested the March trendline and began to rebound. Given the general lack of pullbacks since the decline from 1.7700, it was plausible to expect a larger rebound than the one that occurred. Yet 9 sessions later, its probing the said trendline once more and could be building up for a break lower.

There’s a clear range between 1.6808 and 1.7003 which, once broken, could mark its next significant move. Yet given the more volatile candles within this range have been bearish, and the prior move was also a downtrend, a downside break is currently favoured. Furthermore, the 20-day eMA and monthly S1 are also capping as resistance. (The S2 has been removed as price action is currently ignoring it, therefor is of no significance to the analysis.)


  • Bias remains bearish below the 1.7003 high.
  • A break below 1.6808 (or 1.6000 for extra confirmation) assume the bearish breakout is underway. Another approach for bears to consider is fading into low volatile moves below 1.0700, in anticipation of an eventual breakdown.
  • The lows around 1.6530 make a viable target although the monthly S3 pivot around 1.6660 could also be considered (take note, the pivot levels will change in January).
  • A clear break above 1.7003 invalidates the near-term bearish bias

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNY: PBOC ramps up efforts to defend the yuan
Today 01:36 AM
AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
Yesterday 11:22 PM
CNH, JPY, AUD reversal suggests short-term squeeze risk
Yesterday 11:05 PM
Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Yesterday 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Yesterday 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Yesterday 12:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.