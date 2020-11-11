Earnings Play Cisco Systems

Will Cisco continue to fall inside of the bearish pattern or breakout to the upside?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 11, 2020 10:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Cisco Systems

On Thursday, after market, Cisco Systems (CSCO) is anticipated to release first quarter EPS of $0.71 compared to $0.84 a year ago on revenue of approximately $11.9 billion vs. $13.2 billion last year. The company is a leading global supplier of network hardware and software, and its expected move based on front-month options is 5.6%. The last time the company reported earnings the stock dropped 11.2%.

Looking at a daily chart, in logarithmic scale, Cisco's stock price has been falling inside of a descending broadening wedge pattern that began to form in mid-August after the company last reported earnings. The RSI is currently sitting at roughly 54 and appears to be pointing down. The simple moving averages (SMA) are set-up in a bearish manner, with the 200-day SMA above the 50-SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 20-day SMA. Price will likely hold below the upper trendline of the pattern and sell off towards the 35.25 support level. If price reaches 35.25 it will probably find brief support. If price falls below 35.25, then it will likely decline further to 32.50. On the other hand, if price can breakout and close above the upper trendline it would be a bullish signal that could send price up to the first resistance level of 40.50. If price can breakout to the upside of 40.50. then it could reach for 42.75.  



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Tech Stocks Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
        Circuit board
        Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
        By:
        Patrick Foot
        October 18, 2023 12:06 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.