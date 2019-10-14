Earnings Guidance will be Watched Closely

Earnings guidance tells us what companies think their future financial “numbers” will look like

October 14, 2019 10:35 PM

Earnings Guidance will be Watched Closely

With Columbus Day today in the US and the US bond markets closed, many market participants have taken the day as a holiday.  In addition, Canada is closed for Thanksgiving, Therefore, barring any dramatic tweets or headlines,  this afternoon is likely to be a slow one for the US.  However, it is the beginning of earnings season this week,  and the most important number to watch for the markets will be earnings guidance.  (For a preview of earnings season see HERE.)  Earnings guidance is important for the markets because it tells us what companies, not outside analysts, think their future financial  “numbers” will look like, including sales, spending, and economic outlook.

Banks are most likely to lower guidance due to unexpected lower interest rates (unexpected in a sense that at the last Fed meeting, members were discussing when to halt the “mid-cycle adjustment”).  However,  with most of the world in a global slowdown, earnings guidance from companies such as  Boeing, Caterpillar, ExxonMobil, and Microsoft, will be heavily scrutinized.   If earnings guidance is revised lower for many companies,  it may pull stock indices lower.

The S&P 500 is trading less than 100 handles from its all-time highs.  Despite putting in three higher days in a row, the index is currently trading an inside day and a doji candle, a sign of indecision.  Technically, there is strong resistance above at the highs between 3020 and 3027.  Below, there is a rising trendline near 2900, as well as, the rising 200 Day Moving Average just below. Price has been putting in higher highs and higher lows since August 6th (hence the rising trendline).  The price pattern appears to be an ascending triangle, and theoretically, should break out to the upside. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

However, IF earnings are guided lower, this may act as a catalyst to pull markets lower.  And IF price breaks through the upward sloping trendline and the 200 Day Moving Average, the ascending triangle will be negated.   On a weekly chart, we can see some of the downside targets that may be achieved:

Source: Tradingview, City Index

There is horizontal support near 2720.  Below that, we must look at Fibonacci retracement levels from the low on December 24th to the highs on July 29th for support.  The 50% retracement of the move is 2680 and the 61.% retracement is bear 2600.  Next level of support is the lows of December 24th at 2335. 

Along with the obvious current themes of US-China trade wars and Brexit, earnings guidance must be watched as a catalyst for a move in stock indices.  Just another thing to add to the radar, as traders need to be prepared for anything!!


Related tags: Bank Stocks

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.