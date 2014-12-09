dow transportation fails to confirm industrials 903542014

As stocks post their biggest daily declines since mid October on a host of factors (13% decline in Athens stock exchange on renewed Greek political […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 10, 2014 6:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As stocks post their biggest daily declines since mid October on a host of factors (13% decline in Athens stock exchange on renewed Greek political uncertainty, restrictions in China’s bond market and worse than previous announced contraction in Japan), we note a rare divergence between the Dow Jones Industrials Average and the Dow Transportation Average, known as the failure of the Dow Theory.

As the Dow Jones Industrials Average (DJIA) hit a new record high on Friday, the move was not confirmed by the Dow Transportation Average (Transports), as is required by the Dow Theory. The Dow Theory postulates that the Transports must “confirm” the moves in the DJIA in order for the existing trend to sustain momentum. A new high in the DJIA would need to be met by new highs in the Transports in order to confirm and sustain the broad trend.

The last time a failed confirmation had occured in the Dow Theory was in January 2014, when equities finished had their first negative Jnauary in five years.

Conversely, downward reversals occur when both averages experience sharp downturns at around the same time. Today, we have the worst of both cases according to the theory; i) lack of Transports confirmation on the highs; while ii) sharp declines occurring in tandem.

Whether this is a déjà vu from October, when stocks sold off ahead of the inevitable end of QE, which was announced later that month remains to seen. The article by Wall Street Journal Fed watcher Jon Hilsenrath raising the odds that the FOMC would remove “considerable time” phrase in reference to maintaining low interest rates from next week’s statement may be considered as a non-issue, but this can be underestimated. A renewed jump in the US dollar, and later by bond yields would be an uncomfortable reminder to commodities (mainly oil) and emerging markets, who are already worried about the rising cost of their USD-denominated debt.

Tonight’s release of China’s November inflation figures will show persistent deflation on the producer level and possibly a new 4-year low on the consumer level. With commodities beaten by a slowing demand and oversupply, a more prolonged weakening in the Chinese yuan will be inevitable next year. Once the CNY depreciates more than 5% against USD, deflation will no longer be a theoretical matter.

DOW TRAN THEORY Dec 9

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.