dax weighed down below 11000 within correction 1570402015

June 15, 2015 – Germany 30 (daily chart shown below), representing the DAX index, continues to be weighed down within the current correction from its […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 16, 2015 12:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

June 15, 2015 – Germany 30 (daily chart shown below), representing the DAX index, continues to be weighed down within the current correction from its April all-time high.

Since that high of 12,428 in early April, the index has fallen by more than 12%, well more than a typically defined 10% correction, to last week’s three-month low of 10,864. For the first time since February, the DAX traded below the key 11,000 support/resistance level last week.

After rebounding towards the latter part of last week to a high of 11,452, the index once again retreated on Friday and has tentatively continued its decline into the current trading week by falling back below the 11,000 level.

Germany 30 DAX Daily Chart

 

After having broken down below a key uptrend support line in early June and then continuing its downside correction into mid-June, the short-term trend momentum has turned significantly bearish within the past month.

Any major downside move under 11,000 could push the index back down towards its 200-day moving average with a major bearish target around the 10,050 support area, which was a key resistance level before the January breakout to new highs.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.