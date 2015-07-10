dax surges on greece proposals china rebound 1680292015

Germany’s DAX index (daily chart shown below) opened sharply higher and continued to surge on Friday after the previous Asian session saw a second day […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 11, 2015 1:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Germany’s DAX index (daily chart shown below) opened sharply higher and continued to surge on Friday after the previous Asian session saw a second day of recovery for embattled Chinese stocks. The Shanghai Composite closed nearly 4.6% up after rising almost 5.8% the previous day. Also boosting the DAX on Friday was optimism surrounding the Greek bailout proposals submitted on Thursday that could trigger a relatively quick end to recent turmoil and volatility in the European markets.

Friday’s sharp advance in the DAX was concurrent with a rise in the FTSE 100 and was followed by surges in the US indices. The DAX had risen by around 2.5% by Friday afternoon trading to approach the 11300 resistance level.

DAX Daily Chart

 

From a broader perspective, the DAX index currently continues to trade within a large descending trend channel that extends back to April’s all-time high around 12390. From that peak to the most recent trough this week around the 10650 level, the DAX has seen a downside correction of approximately 14% within the past three months. The index bottomed out this week right at its 200-day moving average and near the bottom of the descending trend channel.

Friday’s jump has effectively erased part of that correction and lifted the index towards the upper border of the trend channel and also near its downward-sloping 50-day moving average.

While the DAX could very well rise further on a negotiated resolution to the Greece bailout and on further stabilization of China’s equity markets, strong resistance remains immediately to the upside.

If the index is unable to break above the current descending trend channel, a retreat back to the downside could lead to a resumption of the bearish correction back down towards 10500 support and further towards the 10000 psychological level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.