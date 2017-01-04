dax risk of a minor pull back before new potential upleg 2684042017

Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 04 Jan 2016) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has started […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 4, 2017 3:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 04 Jan 2016)

dax-daily_04-jan-2017

dax-1-hour_04-jan-2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has started to consolidate after a bullish breakout that occurred on Monday, 02 January 2016 reinforced by a positive German manufacturing PMI reading of 55.6 for December.

Please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.

Key elements

  • The Index has staged a bullish breakout from the upper limit of a minor sideways range configuration in place since 21 December 2016 high now turns pull-back support at 11480 (see hourly chart).
  • Above 11480 rests an intermediate support of 11525 defined by the a minor ascending trendline from 30 December 2016 minor swing low and the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 02 December 2016 low of 11407 to yesterday’s high of 11646 (see hourly chart).
  • The short-term hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to an extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a minor pull-back after the bullish breakout that has occurred on Monday, 02 January 2017.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the potential price movement remains bullish for the Index as it is now likely to be undergoing the bullish impulsive minor degree wave 3 with potential upside targets set at 11700 and 11800 (see daily & hourly charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 11525

Pivot (key support): 11480

Resistances: 11700 & 11800

Next support: 11360

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements remain positive but the Index may see a pull-back first towards the 11525 intermediate support before another potential upleg materialises to target the next resistances at 11700 before 11800.

However, failure to hold above the 11480 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish breakout for a deeper slide towards the next support at 11360.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.