dax risk of a minor pull back before new potential upleg 2684042017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 04 Jan 2016) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has started […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has started to consolidate after a bullish breakout that occurred on Monday, 02 January 2016 reinforced by a positive German manufacturing PMI reading of 55.6 for December.
Please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.
Key elements
Intermediate support: 11525
Pivot (key support): 11480
Resistances: 11700 & 11800
Next support: 11360
Short-term technical elements remain positive but the Index may see a pull-back first towards the 11525 intermediate support before another potential upleg materialises to target the next resistances at 11700 before 11800.
However, failure to hold above the 11480 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish breakout for a deeper slide towards the next support at 11360.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.