Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Mon 09 Apr

FX –Further potential short-term USD weakness, watch 106.65 support on USD/JPY

EUR/USD – Trend bias: Push up within “triangle range”. The pair has managed to bounce right at the predefined key short-term support 1.2230/2190 (excess; swing low areas of 28 Feb/01 Mar 2018 + lower boundary of the “triangle range” from 08 Feb 2018-refer to previous report) reinforced by a mix U.S. NFP report where March NFP increased by 103K (below consensus of 193K) while hourly earnings increased by 0.3% m/m (above consensus of 0.2% m/m). The pair printed a high of 1.2290 in last Fri, 06 Apr U.S. session before it pull-backed to a low of 1.2265 in today, 09 Apr early Asian session (coincides with a former minor swing low & minor swing high areas of 03/06 Apr 2018). No change, maintain bullish bias with adjusted key short-term support now at 1.2215 (last Fri, 06 Apr low) for a further potential push up to target 1.2340 (minor swing high area of 02 Apr 2018) before the upper boundary/resistance of the “triangle range” at 1.2420/2440 . However, failure to hold above 1.2215 negates the bullish tone for a slide to retest 1.2190. Only a clear break below 1.2190 (an hourly close below it) opens up scope for a potential deeper slide towards the key medium-term support at 1.2070/2030 (former medium-term swing high area of 29 Aug/08 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci retracement cluster).

Stock Indices (CFD) – S&P 500 managed to hold the 2585 key medium-term support

US SP 500 – Trend bias: Unclear. The Index has staged another round of “dramatic decline” of 2.2% after mix remarks from key U.S. administration officials on whether U.S. & China are still working on a negotiation deal to prevent an all-out trade war. The Index broke below the 2610 key short-term support to print an intraday low of 2585 on last Fri, 06 Apr U.S. session which is also the key medium-term support) before it rebounded to close at 2604. Last Friday’s decline has retraced 76.4% of the previous up move from 04 Apr 2018 low of 2560 to 05 Apr 2018 high of 2672 & stalled at the pull-back support of a former minor descending resistance from 13 Mar 2018 high . No clear signs of a major risk off yet as the high beta/momentum driven NYSE FANG+ Index has managed to hold its major support of 2334/2300 and ended last Fri with a bullish weekly “Hammer” candlestick pattern. In the short-term, prefer to turn neutral first on the SP 500 between 2630 (06 Apr former minor swing low) & 2585. An hourly close above 2630 reinstates the bullish tone for a potential recovery to target the next intermediate resistance at 2690 in the first step (former minor swing low areas of 07/20 Mar 2018).

Commodities – 1345/48 remains the short-term key resistance for Gold

Gold - Trend bias: Push down within sideways range. Maintain the bearish bias below 1345/48 key short-term resistance for a further potential push down to retest the 1310/1305 range support in place since 08 Feb 2018 low. On the other hand, a break above 1348 shall see a squeeze up to towards the 1365/78 major range resistance in place since Jul 2016.

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

