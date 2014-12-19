companies reporting for weeks starting monday 22nd december 2014 904302014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for the weeks starting Monday 22nd December 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Tuesday 23rd December 2014
Walgreen Co WAG.N  US  Q1 results
 Tuesday 30th December 2014
 Next plc  NXT.L  UK  Q4 results
Monday 5th January 2015
McBride plc  MCB.L  UK Trading statement
Ford Motor Co  F.N  US  Sales release
 Tuesday 6th January 2015
 Topps Tiles plc  TTP.L  UK  Q1 results
AutoNation Inc  AN.N  US  Sales release
 Sonic Corp  SONC.OQ  US  Q1 results
 Wednesday 7th January 2015
 Caledonia Investments plc  CLDN.L  UK  Interim statement
 J Sainsbury plc  SBRY.L  UK  Q3 results
 Persimmon plc  PSN.L  UK Trading statement
 Robert Walters plc  RWA.L  UK  Q4 statement
 Monsanto Co  MON.N  US  Q1 results
 Micron Technology Inc  MU.OQ  US  Q1 results
Thursday 8th January 2015
 Tesco plc TSCO.L  UK  Q3 results
 Marks and Spencer Group plc  MKS.L  UK  Q3 results
Hays plc  HAYS.L  UK Trading statement
 Interserve plc  IRV.L  UK Trading statement
 Dunelm Group plc  DNLM.L  UK  Q2 results
 Gap Inc  GPS.N  US  Sales release
 Constellation Brands Inc  STZ.N  US  Q3 results
 Costco Wholesale Corp  COST.OQ  US  Sales release
 PriceSmart Inc  PSMT.OQ  US  Q1 results
 Friday 9th January 2015
 XP Power Ltd  XPP.L  UK  Trading update
 Restaurant Group plc  RTN.L  UK  Trading update
 Laird plc  LRD.L  UK  Q4 results
 Hilton Food Group plc  HFG.L  UK Trading statement
