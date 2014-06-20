companies reporting for week starting monday june 23 2014 892542014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 23rd June, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Monday, 23rd June 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 24th June 2014
|Carpetright
|CATVU.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Essar Energy
|ESSR.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Petrofac
|PFC.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Walgreen
|WAG
|US
|Q3 trade
|Wednesday, 25th June 2014
|Stagecoach
|SGC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|General Mills
|GIS
|US
|Q4 trade
|Thursday, 26th June 2014
|Carphone Warehouse
|CPW.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Dixons
|DXNS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Standard Chartered
|STAN.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|John Wood
|WG.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Lennar Corp
|LEN
|US
|Q2 trade
|Nike
|NKE
|US
|Q4 trade
|Friday, 27th June 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report