companies reporting for week starting monday june 16th 2014 891982014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 16th June, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 16th June 2014
|Majestic Wine
|MJW.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Tuesday, 17th June 2014
|Ashtead Group
|AHT.L
|UK
|Q4 trade
|JD Sports Fashion
|JD.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Whitbread
|WTB.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Wednesday, 18th June 2014
|FedEx
|FDX
|US
|Q4 trade
|Thursday, 19th June 2014
|The Kroger Co
|KR
|US
|Q1 trade
|Oracle
|ORCL
|US
|Q4 trade
|Friday, 20th June 2014
|Debenhams
|DEB.L
|UK
|Trading statement