City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 14th July, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 14th July 2014
|SThree
|STHR.L
|UK
|H1
|Citigroup
|C
|US
|Q2 trade
|Tuesday, 15th July 2014
|Dragon Oil
|DGO.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Michael Page
|MPI.L
|UK
|Q2 trade
|Goldman Sachs
|GS
|US
|Q2 trade
|Intel Corp
|INTC
|US
|Q2 trade
|JP Morgan Chase & Co
|JPM
|US
|Q2 trade
|Yahoo
|YHOO.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|Wednesday, 16th July 2014
|British Land Company
|BLND.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|First Group
|FGP.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|ICAP
|IAP.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Severn Trent
|SVT.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Thursday, 17th July 2014
|Sports Direct International
|SPD.L
|UK
|Prelim
|SSE
|SSE.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|GOOGL.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|Morgan Stanley
|MS
|US
|Q2 trade
|Friday, 18th July 2014
|General Electric
|GE
|US
|Q2 trade