City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, January 13, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.



Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 13th January 2014 No companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 14th January 2014 JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM US Q4 Trade Wednesday, 15th January 2014 Bank of America BAC US Q4 Trade Thursday, 16th January 2014 American Express AXP US Q4 Trade BlackRock BLK US Q4 Trade Citigroup C US Q4 Trade Capital One Financial Corp COF US Q4 Trade Goldman Sachs GS US Q4 Trade Intel Corp INTC.O US Q4 Trade Dixons Retail DXNS.L UK Trading Statement Home Retail Group HOME.L UK Trading Statement Ladbrokes LAD.L UK Trading Statement Mothercare MTC.L UK Q3 Trade Ocado Group OCDO.L UK Trading Statement Premier Oil PMO.L UK Trading Statement Rio Tinto RIO.L UK Q4 Output Friday, 17th January 2014 William Hill WMH.L UK Trading Statement

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.