companies reporting for week starting monday january 13 2014 879082014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, January 13, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 11, 2014 3:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, January 13, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies 
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 13th January 2014
No companies scheduled to report
Tuesday, 14th January 2014
JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM US Q4 Trade
Wednesday, 15th January 2014
Bank of America BAC US Q4 Trade
Thursday, 16th January 2014
American Express AXP US Q4 Trade
BlackRock BLK US Q4 Trade
Citigroup C US Q4 Trade
Capital One Financial Corp COF US Q4 Trade
Goldman Sachs GS US Q4 Trade
Intel Corp INTC.O US Q4 Trade
Dixons Retail DXNS.L UK Trading Statement
Home Retail Group HOME.L UK Trading Statement
Ladbrokes LAD.L UK Trading Statement
Mothercare MTC.L UK Q3 Trade
Ocado Group OCDO.L UK Trading Statement
Premier Oil PMO.L UK Trading Statement
Rio Tinto RIO.L UK Q4 Output
Friday, 17th January 2014
William Hill WMH.L UK Trading Statement

 

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.