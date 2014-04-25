City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, April 28, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 28th April 2014 No major companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 29th April 2014 Marriott International MAR.O US Q1 Merck & Co. MRK US Q1 United States Steel Corp X US Q1 Aberdeen Asset Management ADN.L UK H1 BP PLC BP.L UK Q1 Carphone Warehouse CPW.L UK Trading Statement Whitbread CPW.L UK Trading Statement WTB.L UK Prelim Wednesday, 30th April 2014 Antofagasta ANTO.L UK Q1 Output British American Tobacco BATS.L UK Trading Statement Greene King GNK.L UK Trading Statement Greggs GRG.L UK Trading Statement GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L UK Q1 Home Retail Group HOME.L UK Final Kazakhmys KAZ.L UK Trading Statement Ladbrokes LAD.L UK Q1 Trade Next NXT.L UK Q1 Trade Standard Life SL.L UK Q1 Trade Tullow Oil TLW.L UK Trading Statement Unite Group UTG.L UK Trading Statement CBRE Group CBG US Q1 Phillips 66 PSX US Q1 Time Warner TWX US Q1 Thursday, 1st May 2014 BG Group BG.L UK Q1 Britsh Sky Broadcasting Group BSY.L UK Q3 Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L UK Q1 Trade Rolls-Royce Holdings RR.L UK Trading Statement Schroders SDR.L UK Q1 Trade Shire SHP.L UK Q1 Smith & Nephew SN.L UK Q1 Expedia EXPE.O US Q1 Invesco IVZ US Q1 Kellogg K US Q1 Kraft Foods KRFT.O US Q1 MasterCard MA US Q1 Motorola Solutions MSI US Q1 Southwestern Energy SWN US Q1 Viacom VIAB.O US Q2 Exxon Mobil XOM Q1 Friday, 2nd May 2014 Intercontinental Hotels Group IHG.L UK Q1 Trade Royal Bank of Scotland RBS.L UK Q1 Trade Chevron CVX US Q1

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.