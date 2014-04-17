companies reporting for week starting monday april 21 2014 887872014

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2014 11:31 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, April 21, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 21st April 2014
Haliburton Company HAL US Q1 Trade
Hasbro HAS.O US Q1 Trade
Netflix NFLX.O US Q1 Trade
Tuesday, 22nd April 2014
Dragon Oil DGO.L UK Trading Statement
BNY Mellon BK US Q1 Trade
Harley-Davidson HOG US Q1 Trade
Mc Donald’s Corp MCD US Q1 Trade
AT&T T US Q1 Trade
United Technologies UTX US Q1 Trade
Xerox Corp XRX US Q1 Trade
Yum! Brands YUM US Q1 Trade
Wednesday, 23rd April 2014
Associated British Foods ABF.L UK H1 Trade
AMEC AMEC.L UK Trading Statement
ARM Holdings ARM.L UK Q1 Trade
Carpetright CATVU.L UK Trading Statement
Hammerson HMSO.L UK Q1 Trade
Moneysupermarket.com Group MONY.L UK Q1 Trade
Reed Elsevier REL.L UK Trading Statement
Sports Direct International SPD.L UK Trading Statement
Apple Inc AAPL.O US Q2 Trade
The Boeing Co BA US Q1 Trade
Delta Air Lines DAL US Q1 Trade
E*TRADE Financial Corp ETFC.O US Q1 Trade
Facebook FB.O US Q1 Trade
Proctor & Gamble Co PG US Q3 Trade
Safeway Inc SWY US Q1 Trade
Texas Instruments TXN.O US Q1 Trade
Thursday, 24th April 2014
Anglo American AAL.L UK Q1 Trade
African Barrick Gold ABGL.L UK Q1 Trade
Astrazeneca AZN.L UK Q1 Trade
Cobham COB.L UK Trading Statement
International Ferro Metals IFL.L UK Trading Statement
Premier Foods PFD UK Q1 Trade
Travis Perkins TPK.L UK Q1 Trade
Unilever ULVR.L UK Q1 Trade
Caterpillar CAT US Q1 Trade
Coca-Cola Enterprises CCE US Q1 Trade
General Motors GM US Q1 Trade
Hershey Co HSY US Q1 Trade
Microsoft MSFT.O US Q3 Trade
Nasdaq OMX Group NDAQ.O US Q1 Trade
Newmont Mining Corp NEM US Q1 Trade
Starbucks SBUX.O US Q2 Trade
Time Warner Cable TWC US Q1 Trade
United Parcel Service UPS US Q1 Trade
Visa Inc V US Q2 Trade
Verizon VZ US Q1 Trade
Friday, 25th April 2014
Spectris SXS.L UK Q1 Trade
William Hill WMH.L UK Q1 Trade
WPP WPP.L UK Trading Statement
Aon AON US Q1 Trade
Colgate-Palmolive CL US Q1 Trade
Ford Motor Co F US Q1 Trade
Moody’s Corp MCO US Q1 Trade
Whirlpool Corp WHR US Q1 Trade

 

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

 

