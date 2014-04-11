companies reporting for week starting monday april 14 2014 887312014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, April 14, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 14th April 2014
|Citigroup
|C
|US
|Q1
|Tuesday, 15th April 2014
|Intel Corp
|INTC.O
|US
|Q1
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|US
|Q1
|Coca-Cola Company
|KO
|US
|Q1
|Yahoo Inc
|YHOO.O
|US
|Q1
|Aggreko
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Debenhams
|DEB.L
|UK
|H1
|GKN
|GKN.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Hochschild Mining
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Q1 Output
|JD Sports Fashion
|JD.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Michael Page International
|MPI.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Rio Tinto
|RIO.L
|UK
|Q1 Output
|SABMiller
|SAB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Wednesday, 16th April 2014
|Burberry Group
|BAB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Evraz
|EVRE.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Fresnillo
|FRES.L
|UK
|Q1 Output
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Persimmon
|PSN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Reckitt Benckiser Group
|RB.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Tesco
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Prelim
|American Express Company
|AXP
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Bank of America
|BAC
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Capital One Financial
|COF
|US
|Q1 Trade
|GOOGL.O
|US
|Q1 Trade
|International Business Machines
|IBM
|US
|Q1 Trade
|US Bancorp
|USB
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Thursday, April 17th 2014
|Diageo
|DGE.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|BlackRock
|BLK
|US
|Q1 Trade
|General Electric
|GE
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Goldman Sachs
|GS
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Morgan Stanley
|MS
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Pepsico
|PEP
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Schlumberger
|SLB
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Friday, April 18th 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.