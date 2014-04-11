City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, April 14, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 14th April 2014 Citigroup C US Q1 Tuesday, 15th April 2014 Intel Corp INTC.O US Q1 Johnson & Johnson JNJ US Q1 Coca-Cola Company KO US Q1 Yahoo Inc YHOO.O US Q1 Aggreko AGGK.L UK Trading Statement Debenhams DEB.L UK H1 GKN GKN.L UK Q1 Trade Hochschild Mining HOCM.L UK Q1 Output JD Sports Fashion JD.L UK Prelim Michael Page International MPI.L UK Q1 Trade Rio Tinto RIO.L UK Q1 Output SABMiller SAB.L UK Trading Statement Wednesday, 16th April 2014 Burberry Group BAB.L UK Trading Statement Evraz EVRE.L UK Q1 Trade Fresnillo FRES.L UK Q1 Output Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L UK Trading Statement Persimmon PSN.L UK Trading Statement Reckitt Benckiser Group RB.L UK Q1 Trade Tesco TSCO.L UK Prelim American Express Company AXP US Q1 Trade Bank of America BAC US Q1 Trade Capital One Financial COF US Q1 Trade Google GOOGL.O US Q1 Trade International Business Machines IBM US Q1 Trade US Bancorp USB US Q1 Trade Thursday, April 17th 2014 Diageo DGE.L UK Q3 Trade BlackRock BLK US Q1 Trade General Electric GE US Q1 Trade Goldman Sachs GS US Q1 Trade Morgan Stanley MS US Q1 Trade Pepsico PEP US Q1 Trade Schlumberger SLB US Q1 Trade Friday, April 18th 2014 No major companies scheduled to report

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.