City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th May 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Company Ticker Region Results 8th May 2017 Centrica PLC CNA.L UK Earnings Release Keystone Investment Trust PLC KIT.L UK Earnings Release Georgia Healthcare Group PLC GHGG.L UK Earnings Release Baring Emerging Europe PLC BEE.L UK Earnings Release AES Corp AES.N US Earnings Release Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N US Earnings Release Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N US Earnings Release Sysco Corp SYY.N US Earnings Release Newell Brands Inc NWL.N US Earnings Release EOG Resources Inc EOG.N US Earnings Release International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N US Earnings Release Marriott International Inc MAR.OQ US Earnings Release Tesoro Corp TSO.N US Earnings Release Swedish Match AB SWMA.ST EU Earnings Release PostNL NV PTNL.AS EU Earnings Release 9th May 2017 Hiscox Ltd HSX.L UK Earnings Release William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Earnings Release Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC SPX.L UK Earnings Release Duke Energy Corp DUK.N US Earnings Release Discovery Communications Inc DISCA.OQ US Earnings Release Henry Schein Inc HSIC.OQ US Earnings Release Sealed Air Corp SEE.N US Earnings Release CBOE Holdings Inc CBOE.OQ US Earnings Release Allergan plc AGN.N US Earnings Release Tegna Inc TGNA.N US Earnings Release TransDigm Group Inc TDG.N US Earnings Release Jacobs Engineering Group Inc JEC.N US Earnings Release Sempra Energy SRE.N US Earnings Release Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.OQ US Earnings Release Aon PLC AON.N US Earnings Release Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.OQ US Earnings Release Walt Disney Co DIS.N US Earnings Release News Corp NWSA.OQ US Earnings Release Regency Centers Corp REG.N US Earnings Release TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.OQ US Earnings Release Priceline Group Inc PCLN.OQ US Earnings Release NVIDIA Corp NVDA.OQ US Earnings Release Electronic Arts Inc EA.OQ US Earnings Release Orkla ASA ORK.OL EU Earnings Release Symrise AG SY1G.DE EU Earnings Release Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide FRAG.DE EU Earnings Release ICA Gruppen AB ICAA.ST EU Earnings Release K&S AG SDFGn.DE EU Earnings Release Adecco Group AG ADEN.S EU Earnings Release GEA Group AG G1AG.DE EU Earnings Release Zalando SE ZALG.DE EU Earnings Release Endesa SA ELE.MC EU Earnings Release Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings Release Pandora A/S PNDORA.CO EU Earnings Release William Demant Holding A/S WDH.CO EU Earnings Release Commerzbank AG CBKG.DE EU Earnings Release Dialog Semiconductor PLC DLGS.DE EU Earnings Release Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen MUVGn.DE EU Earnings Release Davide Campari Milano SpA CPRI.MI EU Earnings Release Mediaset SpA MS.MI EU Earnings Release Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA TRN.MI EU Earnings Release Vonovia SE VNAn.DE EU Earnings Release Uniper SE UN01.DE EU Earnings Release FinecoBank Banca Fineco SpA FBK.MI EU Earnings Release Eiffage SA FOUG.PA EU Sales Release Electricite de France SA EDF.PA EU Sales Release Rubis SCA RUBF.PA EU Earnings Release Natixis SA CNAT.PA EU Earnings Release 10th May 2017 Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK Earnings Release Bgeo Group PLC BGEO.L UK Earnings Release Vesuvius PLC VSVS.L UK Earnings Release ITV PLC ITV.L UK Earnings Release Talktalk Telecom Group PLC TALK.L UK Earnings Release National Express Group PLC NEX.L UK Earnings Release Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Earnings Release Novae Group PLC NVA.L UK Earnings Release Mylan NV MYL.OQ US Earnings Release Coty Inc COTY.N US Earnings Release Vulcan Materials Co VMC.N US Earnings Release Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N US Earnings Release Twenty-First Century Fox Inc FOXA.OQ US Earnings Release Perrigo Company PLC PRGO.N US Earnings Release Symantec Corp SYMC.OQ US Earnings Release Hologic Inc HOLX.OQ US Earnings Release Whole Foods Market Inc WFM.OQ US Earnings Release Marine Harvest ASA MHG.OL EU Earnings Release Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV AD.AS EU Earnings Release Heidelbergcement AG HEIG.DE EU Earnings Release Ontex Group NV ONTEX.BR EU Trading Statement Release Hochtief AG HOTG.DE EU Earnings Release TGS NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA TGS.OL EU Earnings Release AXA SA AXAF.PA EU Sales Release SBM Offshore NV SBMO.AS EU Trading Statement Release LEG Immobilien AG LEGn.DE EU Earnings Release Hannover Rueck SE HNRGn.DE EU Earnings Release Legrand SA LEGD.PA EU Earnings Release Ageas SA AGES.BR EU Earnings Release E.ON SE EONGn.DE EU Earnings Release Axel Springer SE SPRGn.DE EU Earnings Release Suez SA SEVI.PA EU Earnings Release Eni SpA ENI.MI EU Earnings Release H Lundbeck A/S LUN.CO EU Earnings Release Scout24 AG G24n.DE EU Earnings Release UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA US.MI EU Earnings Release Wienerberger AG WBSV.VI EU Earnings Release ISS A/S ISS.CO EU Earnings Release Unione di Banche Italiane SpA UBI.MI EU Earnings Release Prysmian SpA PRY.MI EU Interim Management Statement Release A2A SpA A2.MI EU Earnings Release Wolters Kluwer NV WLSNc.AS EU Trading Statement Release UniCredit SpA CRDI.MI EU Earnings Release ING Groep NV INGA.AS EU Earnings Release Brenntag AG BNRGn.DE EU Earnings Release Poste Italiane SpA PST.MI EU Earnings Release Swiss Life Holding AG SLHN.S EU Interim Management Statement Release Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV BOSN.AS EU Trading Statement Release Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA GAM.MC EU Earnings Release Genmab A/S GEN.CO EU Earnings Release Bollore SA BOLL.PA EU Sales Release Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA MDBI.MI EU Earnings Release 11th May 2017 Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L UK Earnings Release BT Group PLC BT.L UK Earnings Release Arrow Global Group PLC ARWA.L UK Earnings Release Coca Cola HBC AG CCH.L UK Earnings Release “Mondi Ltd “MNDJ.J UK Earnings Release Mondi PLC” MNDI.L” UK Earnings Release 3i Infrastructure PLC 3IN.L UK Earnings Release Galliford Try PLC GFRD.L UK Earnings Release Derwent London PLC DLN.L UK Earnings Release Hansard Global PLC HSD.L UK Earnings Release Stobart Group Ltd STOB.L UK Earnings Release SuperGroup PLC SGP.L UK Earnings Release On The Beach Group PLC OTB.L UK Earnings Release Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC Macy's Inc M.N US Earnings Release Kohls Corp KSS.N US Earnings Release Nordstrom Inc JWN.N US Earnings Release CA Inc CA.OQ US Earnings Release Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.S EU Earnings Release Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA EU Earnings Release Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE EU Earnings Release LANXESS AG LXSG.DE EU Earnings Release Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE EU Earnings Release KBC Groep NV KBC.BR EU Earnings Release Henkel AG & Co KgaA HNKG_p.DE EU Earnings Release Telefonica SA TEF.MC EU Earnings Release OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Earnings Release Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA DIDA.MC EU Earnings Release CNP Assurances SA CNPP.PA EU Sales Release Assicurazioni Generali SpA GASI.MI EU Earnings Release Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings Release Lagardere SCA LAGA.PA EU Sales Release Nibe Industrier AB NIBEb.ST EU Earnings Release CEZ as CEZP.PR EU Earnings Release RTL Group SA AUDK.LU EU Earnings Release Sampo Oyj SAMPO.HE EU Earnings Release SFR Group SA SFRGR.PA EU Earnings Release Eurazeo SA EURA.PA EU Sales Release STADA Arzneimittel AG STAGn.DE EU Earnings Release Schaeffler AG SHA_p.DE EU Earnings Release Eutelsat Communications SA ETL.PA EU Sales Release Fastighets AB Balder BALDb.ST EU Earnings Release Enel SpA ENEI.MI EU Earnings Release Altice NV ATCA.AS EU Earnings Release AP Moeller – Maersk A/S MAERSKb.CO EU Earnings Release Prosiebensat 1 Media SE PSMGn.DE EU Earnings Release Aareal Bank AG ARLG.DE EU Earnings Release Duerr AG DUEG.DE EU Earnings Release Vivendi SA VIV.PA EU Earnings Release Banco Bpm SpA BAMI.MI EU Earnings Release Deutsche Euroshop AG DEQGn.DE EU Earnings Release ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA ACS.MC EU Earnings Release 12th May 2017 Provident Financial PLC PFG.L UK Earnings Release Schibsted ASA SBSTA.OL EU Earnings Release Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings Release Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFR.S EU Earnings Release Provident Financial PLC Schibsted ASA SBSTA.OL EU Earnings Release Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings Release Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFR.S EU Earnings Release Provident Financial PLC PFG.L EU Interim Management Statement Release Gas Natural SDG SA GAS.MC EU Earnings Release Deutsche Wohnen AG DWNG.DE EU Earnings Release Atlantia SpA ATL.MI EU Earnings Release ArcelorMittal SA ISPA.AS EU Earnings Release Innogy SE IGY.DE EU Earnings Release Thyssenkrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings Release Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA MRL.MC EU Earnings Release PSP Swiss Property AG PSPN.S EU Earnings Release