Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday 8th May 2017
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th May 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|8th May 2017
|Centrica PLC
|CNA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Keystone Investment Trust PLC
|KIT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Georgia Healthcare Group PLC
|GHGG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Baring Emerging Europe PLC
|BEE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|AES Corp
|AES.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tyson Foods Inc
|TSN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mallinckrodt Plc
|MNK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Sysco Corp
|SYY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Newell Brands Inc
|NWL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|EOG Resources Inc
|EOG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
|IFF.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Marriott International Inc
|MAR.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tesoro Corp
|TSO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Swedish Match AB
|SWMA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|PostNL NV
|PTNL.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|9th May 2017
|Hiscox Ltd
|HSX.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC
|SPX.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Duke Energy Corp
|DUK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Discovery Communications Inc
|DISCA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Henry Schein Inc
|HSIC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Sealed Air Corp
|SEE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|CBOE Holdings Inc
|CBOE.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Allergan plc
|AGN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tegna Inc
|TGNA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|TransDigm Group Inc
|TDG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
|JEC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Sempra Energy
|SRE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dentsply Sirona Inc
|XRAY.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Aon PLC
|AON.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Microchip Technology Inc
|MCHP.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Walt Disney Co
|DIS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|News Corp
|NWSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Regency Centers Corp
|REG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|TripAdvisor Inc
|TRIP.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Priceline Group Inc
|PCLN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|NVIDIA Corp
|NVDA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Electronic Arts Inc
|EA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Orkla ASA
|ORK.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Symrise AG
|SY1G.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
|FRAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ICA Gruppen AB
|ICAA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|K&S AG
|SDFGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Adecco Group AG
|ADEN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|GEA Group AG
|G1AG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Zalando SE
|ZALG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Endesa SA
|ELE.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Continental AG
|CONG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Pandora A/S
|PNDORA.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|William Demant Holding A/S
|WDH.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Commerzbank AG
|CBKG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Dialog Semiconductor PLC
|DLGS.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
|MUVGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Davide Campari Milano SpA
|CPRI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Mediaset SpA
|MS.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA
|TRN.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Vonovia SE
|VNAn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Uniper SE
|UN01.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|FinecoBank Banca Fineco SpA
|FBK.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Eiffage SA
|FOUG.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Electricite de France SA
|EDF.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Rubis SCA
|RUBF.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Natixis SA
|CNAT.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|10th May 2017
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Bgeo Group PLC
|BGEO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Vesuvius PLC
|VSVS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|ITV PLC
|ITV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Talktalk Telecom Group PLC
|TALK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|National Express Group PLC
|NEX.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Novae Group PLC
|NVA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Mylan NV
|MYL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Coty Inc
|COTY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Vulcan Materials Co
|VMC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cimarex Energy Co
|XEC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
|FOXA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Perrigo Company PLC
|PRGO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Symantec Corp
|SYMC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Hologic Inc
|HOLX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Whole Foods Market Inc
|WFM.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Marine Harvest ASA
|MHG.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV
|AD.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Heidelbergcement AG
|HEIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ontex Group NV
|ONTEX.BR
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Hochtief AG
|HOTG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|TGS NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA
|TGS.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|AXA SA
|AXAF.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|SBM Offshore NV
|SBMO.AS
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|LEG Immobilien AG
|LEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hannover Rueck SE
|HNRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Legrand SA
|LEGD.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ageas SA
|AGES.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|E.ON SE
|EONGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Axel Springer SE
|SPRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Suez SA
|SEVI.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Eni SpA
|ENI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|H Lundbeck A/S
|LUN.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Scout24 AG
|G24n.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA
|US.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wienerberger AG
|WBSV.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ISS A/S
|ISS.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Unione di Banche Italiane SpA
|UBI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Prysmian SpA
|PRY.MI
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|A2A SpA
|A2.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wolters Kluwer NV
|WLSNc.AS
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|UniCredit SpA
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ING Groep NV
|INGA.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Brenntag AG
|BNRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Poste Italiane SpA
|PST.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swiss Life Holding AG
|SLHN.S
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV
|BOSN.AS
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA
|GAM.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Genmab A/S
|GEN.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bollore SA
|BOLL.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA
|MDBI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|11th May 2017
|Amec Foster Wheeler PLC
|AMFW.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BT Group PLC
|BT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Arrow Global Group PLC
|ARWA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Coca Cola HBC AG
|CCH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
"Mondi Ltd
MNDJ.J
|UK
|Earnings Release
Mondi PLC"
MNDI.L"
|UK
|Earnings Release
|3i Infrastructure PLC
|3IN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Galliford Try PLC
|GFRD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Derwent London PLC
|DLN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hansard Global PLC
|HSD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Stobart Group Ltd
|STOB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|SuperGroup PLC
|SGP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|On The Beach Group PLC
|OTB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
|SMT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Coca Cola HBC AG
|CCH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Macy’s Inc
|M.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Kohls Corp
|KSS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Nordstrom Inc
|JWN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|CA Inc
|CA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Zurich Insurance Group AG
|ZURN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Credit Agricole SA
|CAGR.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Post AG
|DPWGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|LANXESS AG
|LXSG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|DTEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|KBC Groep NV
|KBC.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Henkel AG & Co KgaA
|HNKG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telefonica SA
|TEF.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|OMV AG
|OMVV.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA
|DIDA.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|CNP Assurances SA
|CNPP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Assicurazioni Generali SpA
|GASI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Aegon NV
|AEGN.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Lagardere SCA
|LAGA.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Nibe Industrier AB
|NIBEb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|CEZ as
|CEZP.PR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|RTL Group SA
|AUDK.LU
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Sampo Oyj
|SAMPO.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|SFR Group SA
|SFRGR.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Eurazeo SA
|EURA.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|STADA Arzneimittel AG
|STAGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Schaeffler AG
|SHA_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Eutelsat Communications SA
|ETL.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Fastighets AB Balder
|BALDb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Enel SpA
|ENEI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Altice NV
|ATCA.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|AP Moeller – Maersk A/S
|MAERSKb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Prosiebensat 1 Media SE
|PSMGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Aareal Bank AG
|ARLG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Duerr AG
|DUEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Vivendi SA
|VIV.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Banco Bpm SpA
|BAMI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Euroshop AG
|DEQGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
|ACS.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|12th May 2017
|Provident Financial PLC
|PFG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Schibsted ASA
|SBSTA.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Allianz SE
|ALVG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
|CFR.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Provident Financial PLC
|PFG.L
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Gas Natural SDG SA
|GAS.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Wohnen AG
|DWNG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Atlantia SpA
|ATL.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ArcelorMittal SA
|ISPA.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Innogy SE
|IGY.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Thyssenkrupp AG
|TKAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA
|MRL.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|PSP Swiss Property AG
|PSPN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release