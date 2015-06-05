companies reporting for week starting monday 8th june 2015 1526392015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th June 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 8th June 2015
|Drax Group PLC
|DRX.L
|UK
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|United Natural Foods Inc
|UNFI.OQ
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Tuesday 9th June 2015
|RPC Group PLC
|RPC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Quiksilver Inc
|ZQK.N
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Oxford Industries Inc
|OXM.N
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Wednesday 10th June 2015
|Firstgroup PLC
|FGP.L
|UK
|Earnings Releases
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc
|KKD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 11th June 2015
|Home Retail Group PLC
|HOME.L
|UK
|Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
|Cherokee Inc
|CHKE.OQ
|US
|Earnings release