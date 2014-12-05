companies reporting for week starting monday 8th december 2014 903322014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 1st December 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 8th December 2014
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Sales release
H & R Block Inc HRB.N US Q2 results
Tuesday 9th December 2014
Victrex plc VCTX.L UK Full-year results
ASOS plc ASOS.L UK  Q1 results
 Autozone Inc  AZO.N US  Q1 results
 Miller Energy Resources Inc  MILL.N US  Q2 results
 Analogic Corp  ALOG.OQ US  Q1 results
 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc  KKD.N US  Q3 results
Wednesday 10th December 2014
 Stagecoach Group plc  SGC.L  UK  Half-year results
 Ashtead Group plc  AHT.L  UK  Q2 results
 N Brown Group plc  BWNG.L  UK  Q3 results
 Carillion plc  CLLN.L  UK  Q4 results
 Cherokee Inc  CHKE.OQ  US  Q3 results
 Comverse Inc  CNSI.OQ  US  Q3 results
 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp  FSFR.OQ  US  Q4 results
 Costco Wholesale Corp  COST.OQ  US  Q1 results
 Oxford Industries Inc  OXM.N  US  Q3 results
Thursday 11th December 2014
 Whitbread plc  WTB.L  UK  Q3 results
 Go-Ahead Group plc  GOG.L  UK  Half-year results
 Sports Direct International plc  SPD.L  UK  Half-year results
 SuperGroup plc  SGP.L  UK  Half-year results
 Ocado Group plc  OCDO.L  UK  Q4 results
 John Wood Group plc  WG.L  UK  Trading update
 Quiksilver Inc  ZQK.N  US  Q4 results
 Adobe Systems Inc  ADBE.OQ  US  Q4 results
Friday 12th December 2014
 Bellway plc  BWY.L  UK  Interim statement
