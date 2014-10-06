companies reporting for week starting monday 6th october 2014 899242014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th October 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 6th October 2014
|Aer Lingus Group plc
|AERL.I
|UK
|Traffic figures
|Easyjet plc
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic figures
|Tuesday 7th October 2014
|Greggs plc
|GRG.L
|UK
|H1 results
|Robert Walters plc
|RWA.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Yum! Brands Inc
|YUM
|US
|Q3 results
|Greggs plc
|GRG.L
|UK
|H1 results
|Cheung Woh Technologies Ltd
|CMW SP
|SG
|Q2 results
|J Front Retailing Co Ltd
|3086 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Aeon Co Ltd
|8267 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Lawson Inc
|2651 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|China Nickel Resources Holdings Co Ltd
|2889 HK
|HK
|H1 results
|Wednesday 8th October 2014
|Fidessa Group plc
|FDSA.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|FirstGroup plc
|FGP.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Alcoa Inc
|AA
|US
|Q3 results
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.O
|US
|Q4 results
|FamilyMart Co Ltd
|8028 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|ABC-Mart Inc
|2670 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Thursday 9th October 2014
|Hays plc
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|John Wood Group plc
|WG.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|PepsiCo Inc
|PEP
|US
|Q3 results
|Transit-Mixed Concrete Ltd
|TMC SP
|SG
|H1 results
|Fast Retailing Co Ltd
|9983 JP
|JP
|2014 results
|Daiwa House Residential Investment Corp
|8984 JP
|JP
|H2 results
|Bank of Queensland Ltd
|BOQ AU
|AU
|2014 results
|Lai Sun Garment International Ltd
|191 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|eSun Holdings Ltd
|571 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|Lai Sun Development Co Ltd
|488 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|Lai Fung Holdings
|1125 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|Media Asia Group Holdings Ltd
|8075 HK
|HK
|2014 results
|Friday 10th October 2014
|Vedanta Resources plc
|VED.L
|UK
|Q2 & H1 results
|Singapore Press Holdings Ltd
|SPH SP
|SP
|2014 results
|Lian Beng Group Ltd
|LBG SP
|SP
|Q1 results
|Hogy Medical Co Ltd
|3593 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Takashimaya Co Ltd
|8233 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Gulliver International Co Ltd
|7599 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Orix JREIT Inc
|8954 JP
|JP
|H2 results
|Takeuchi Manufacturing Co Ltd
|6432 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Dip Corp
|2379 JP
|JP
|H1 results
|Cosmos Pharmaceutical Group
|3349 JP
|JP
|Q1 results
|Fukuoka REIT Corp
|8968 JP
|JP
|H2 results
|Far East Global Group Ltd
|830 HK
|HK
|Q3 results
|Fortune Oil plc
|FTO LN
|HK
|H1 results