companies reporting for week starting monday 6th october 2014 899242014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th October 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 7, 2014 1:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th October 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 6th October 2014
Aer Lingus Group plc  AERL.I  UK Traffic figures
Easyjet plc  EZJ.L  UK Traffic figures
Tuesday 7th October 2014
 Greggs plc  GRG.L  UK  H1 results
 Robert Walters plc  RWA.L  UK  Q3 results
 Yum! Brands Inc  YUM  US  Q3 results
 Greggs plc  GRG.L  UK  H1 results
 Cheung Woh Technologies Ltd  CMW SP  SG  Q2 results
 J Front Retailing Co Ltd  3086 JP  JP  H1 results
 Aeon Co Ltd  8267 JP  JP  H1 results
 Lawson Inc  2651 JP  JP  H1 results
 China Nickel Resources Holdings Co Ltd  2889 HK  HK  H1 results
 
Wednesday 8th October 2014
 Fidessa Group plc  FDSA.L  UK  Trading statement
 FirstGroup plc  FGP.L  UK  Trading statement
 Alcoa Inc  AA  US  Q3 results
 Costco Wholesale Corp  COST.O  US  Q4 results
 FamilyMart Co Ltd  8028 JP  JP  H1 results
 ABC-Mart Inc  2670 JP  JP  H1 results
Thursday 9th October 2014
 Hays plc  HAYS.L  UK  Trading statement
 John Wood Group plc  WG.L  UK  Trading statement
 PepsiCo Inc  PEP  US  Q3 results
 Transit-Mixed Concrete Ltd  TMC SP  SG  H1 results
 Fast Retailing Co Ltd  9983 JP  JP  2014 results
 Daiwa House Residential Investment Corp  8984 JP  JP  H2 results
 Bank of Queensland Ltd  BOQ AU  AU  2014 results
 Lai Sun Garment International Ltd  191 HK  HK  2014 results
 eSun Holdings Ltd  571 HK  HK  2014 results
 Lai Sun Development Co Ltd  488 HK  HK  2014 results
 Lai Fung Holdings  1125 HK  HK  2014 results
 Media Asia Group Holdings Ltd  8075 HK  HK  2014 results
Friday 10th October 2014
 Vedanta Resources plc  VED.L  UK  Q2 & H1 results
 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd  SPH SP  SP  2014 results
 Lian Beng Group Ltd  LBG SP  SP  Q1 results
 Hogy Medical Co Ltd  3593 JP  JP  H1 results
 Takashimaya Co Ltd  8233 JP  JP  H1 results
 Gulliver International Co Ltd  7599 JP  JP  H1 results
Orix JREIT Inc  8954 JP  JP  H2 results
 Takeuchi Manufacturing Co Ltd  6432 JP  JP  H1 results
 Dip Corp  2379 JP  JP  H1 results
 Cosmos Pharmaceutical Group  3349 JP  JP  Q1 results
 Fukuoka REIT Corp  8968 JP  JP  H2 results
 Far East Global Group Ltd  830 HK  HK  Q3 results
 Fortune Oil plc  FTO LN  HK  H1 results
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.