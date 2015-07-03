companies reporting for week starting monday 6th july 2015 1647992015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th July 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 7th July 2015
|Marks and Spencer Group PLC
|MKS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ASOS PLC
|ASOS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Wednesday 8th July 2015
|Great Portland Estates PLC
|GPOR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Galliford Try PLC
|GFRD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Booker Group PLC
|BOK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Sodexo SA
|EXHO.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Alcoa Inc
|AA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|WD-40 Co
|WDFC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 9th July 2015
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hays PLC
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Barrat Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Dunelm Group PLC
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Suedzucker AG
|SZUG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ubisoft Entertainment SA
|UBIP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|PepsiCo Inc
|PEP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|WBA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|PriceSmart Inc
|PSMT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Barracuda Networks Inc
|CUDA.N
|US
|Sales release