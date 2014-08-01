companies reporting for week starting monday 4th august 2014 895572014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 4th August 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 4th August 2014
|HSBC Holdings
|HSBA.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|American International Group
|AIG
|US
|Q2 trade
|Tuesday 5th August 2014
|Aggreko
|AGGK.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Dragon Oil
|DGO.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Fresnillo
|FRES.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Intercontinental Hotel Group
|IHG.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Inmarsat
|ISA.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Meggitt
|MGGT.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Standard Life
|SL.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Walt Disney
|DIS
|US
|Q3 trade
|Motorola Solutions
|MSI
|US
|Q2 trade
|Wednesday 6th August 2014
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic figures
|Interserve
|IRV.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Legal & General Group
|LGEN.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|SABMiller
|SAB.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Standard Chartered
|STAN.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Prudential Financial
|PRU
|US
|Q2 trade
|Time Warner
|TWX
|US
|Q2 trade
|Viacom
|VIAB.O
|US
|Q3 trade
|Thursday 7th August 2014
|Aer Lingus Group
|AERL.I
|UK
|Traffic figures
|AMEC
|AMEC.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Aviva
|AV.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Old Mutual
|OML.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Rio Tinto
|RIO.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Randgold Resources
|RRS.L
|UK
|Q2 trade
|RSA Insurance Group
|RSA.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Savills
|SVS.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Friday 8th August 2014
|Bellway
|BWY.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|TUI Travel
|TT.L
|UK
|Q3 trade