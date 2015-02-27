companies reporting for week starting monday 2nd march 2015 1079162015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd March 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 2nd March 2015
|Thorntons PLC
|THT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Trinity Mirror PLC
|TNI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Amlin PLC
|AML.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hiscox LTD
|HSX.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Intertek Group PLC
|ITRK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Sales release
|Tuesday 3rd March 2015
|Stagecoach Group PLC
|SGC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ashtead Group PLC
|AHT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Taylor Wimpey PLC
|TW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Travis Perkins PLC
|TPK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Laird PLC
|LRD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tullett Prebon Inc
|TLPR.N
|UK
|Earnings release
|Barclays PLC
|BARC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
|MONY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Merck KGaA
|MRCG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Paddy Power PLC
|PAP.I
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales release
|Best Buy Co Inc
|BBY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 4th March 2015
|Legal & General Group PLC
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Greggs PLC
|GRG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Carillion PLC
|CLLN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Fresnillo PLC
|FRES.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ITV PLC
|ITV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Standard Chartered PLC
|STAN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co
|ANF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|PetSmart Inc
|PETM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 5th March 2015
|CSR PLC
|CSR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Inmarsat PLC
|ISA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Schroders PLC
|SDR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Aviva PLC
|AV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Cobham PLC
|COB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Betfair Group PLC
|COB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Aggreko PLC
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|London Stock Exchange Group PLC
|LSE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Admiral Group PLC
|ADML.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Carrefour SA
|CARR.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|adidas AG
|ADSGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Allied Irish Banks PLC
|ALBK.I
|EU
|Earnings release
|Continental AG
|CONG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|Kroger Co
|KR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 6th March 2015
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release