City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd March 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, European and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 2nd March 2015
Thorntons PLC THT.L UK Earnings release
Trinity Mirror PLC TNI.L UK Earnings release
Amlin PLC AML.L UK Earnings release
Hiscox LTD HSX.L UK Sales release
Intertek Group PLC ITRK.L UK Earnings release
General Motors Co GM.N US Sales release
Tuesday 3rd March 2015
Stagecoach Group PLC SGC.L UK Sales release
Ashtead Group PLC AHT.L UK Earnings release
Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Earnings release
Travis Perkins PLC TPK.L UK Earnings release
Laird PLC LRD.L UK Earnings release
Tullett Prebon Inc TLPR.N UK Earnings release
Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Earnings release
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC MONY.L UK Earnings release
Merck KGaA MRCG.DE EU Earnings release
Paddy Power PLC PAP.I EU Earnings release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 4th March 2015
Legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Earnings release
Greggs PLC GRG.L UK Earnings release
Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Earnings release
Fresnillo PLC FRES.L UK Earnings release
ITV PLC ITV.L UK Earnings release
Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L UK Earnings release
Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N US Earnings release
PetSmart Inc PETM.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 5th March 2015
CSR PLC CSR.L UK Earnings release
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings release
Schroders PLC SDR.L UK Earnings release
Aviva PLC AV.L UK Earnings release
Cobham PLC COB.L UK Earnings release
Betfair Group PLC COB.L UK Earnings release
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Earnings release
London Stock Exchange Group PLC LSE.L UK Earnings release
Admiral Group PLC ADML.L UK Earnings release
Carrefour SA CARR.PA EU Earnings release
adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings release
Allied Irish Banks PLC ALBK.I EU Earnings release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
Kroger Co KR.N US Earnings release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 6th March 2015
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings release
