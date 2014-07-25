companies reporting for week starting monday 28th july 2014 895002014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 28th July 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 28th July 2014
Reckitt Benckiser Group RB.L UK H1 trade
Ryanair Holdings RYA.I UK Q1 trade
Trinity Mirror TNI.L UK H1 trade
Tuesday 29th July 2014
BP Plc BP.L UK Q2 trade
Carpetright CATVU.L UK Q1 trade
Domino’s Pizza Group DOM.L UK H1 trade
Drax Group DRX.L UK H1 trade
GKN GKN.L UK H1 trade
Next Plc NXT.L UK Trading statement
Tullett Prebon TLPR.L UK H1 trade
American Express Corp AXP US Q2 trade
Marriott International MAR.O US Q2 trade
Merck & Co MRK US Q2 trade
Newmont Mining Corp NEM US Q2 trade
Pfizer PFE US Q2 trade
United Parcel Service UPS US Q2 trade
American Express Company AXP US Q2 trade

Wednesday 30th July 2014
Aer Lingus Group AERL.I UK H1 trade
Allied Irish Banks ALBK.L UK H1 trade
Antofagasta ANTO.L UK Q2 trade
Barclays BARC.L UK H1 trade
British American Tobacco BATS.L UK H1 trade
Greggs GRG.L UK H1 trade
ITV ITV.L UK H1 trade
Moneysupermarket.com Group MONY.L UK H1 trade
Rightmove RMV.L UK H1 trade
Segro SGRO.L UK H1 trade
Tullow Oil TLW.L UK H1 trade
Travis Perkins
 TPK.L UK H1 trade
Taylor Wimpey TW.L UK H1 trade
Vedanta Resources VED.L UK Q1 output
Kraft Foods Group KRFT.O US Q2 trade
Southern Company SO US Q2 trade
Whole Foods Market WFM.O US Q3 trade
Thursday 31st July 2014
Astrazeneca AZN.L UK Q2 trade
BAE Systems BAES.L UK H1 trade
BG Group BG.L UK Q2 trade
BT Group BT.L UK H1 trade
Centrica CNA.L UK H1 trade
Countrywide CWD.L UK H1 trade
Diageo DGE.L UK Prelim
Investec INVP.L UK Trading statement
Kazakhmys KAZ.L UK Q2 output
Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L UK H1 trade
Rolls Royce Holdings RR.L UK H1 trade
Schroders SDR.L UK H1 trade
Thomas Cook Group TCG.L UK Q3 trade
Weir Group WEIR.L UK H1 trade
Colgate-Palmolive CL US Q2 trade
ConocoPhillips COP US Q2 trade
Expedia EXPE.O US Q2 trade
Invesco Limited IVZ US Q2 trade
MasterCard MA US Q2 trade
Time Warner TWC US Q2 trade
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM US Q2 trade
Friday 1st August 2014
Proctor & Gamble Company PG US Q4 trade
Bank of Ireland BKIR.I UK H1 trade
Direct Line insurance Group DLGD.L UK H1 trade
Rexam REX.L UK H1 trade
Rentokil Initial RTO.L UK H1 trade
Smith & Nephew SN.L UK Q2 trade
William Hill WMH.L UK H1 trade
