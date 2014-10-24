companies reporting for week starting monday 27th october 2014 900222014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 27th October 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, US and Asian Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 27th October 2014
 Merck & Co Inc  MRK.N  US  Q3 results
 Amgen Inc  AMGN.OQ  US  Q3 results
 Alliance Resource Partners LP  ARLP.OQ  US  Q3 results
 T-Mobile US Inc  TMUS.N  US  Q3 results
 Alliance Holdings GP LP  AHGP.OQ  US  Q3 results
 Twitter Inc  TWTR.N  US  Q3 results
 Deutsche Boerse AG  DB1Gn.DE  DE  Q3 results
 Hutchinson Port Holdings Trust  HPHT.SI  SI  Q3 results
 Canon Inc  7751.T  JP  Q3 results
Panasonic Industrial Devices SUNX Co 6860.T  JP  Q2 results
 Asahi-Seiki Manufacturing Co Ltd  6111.NG  JP  Q2 results
 Fujitsu Broad Solution & Consulting Inc  4793.T  JP  Q2 results
 Hitachi Metals Techno Ltd  9922.T  JP  Q2 results
 Tatsumi Corp  7268.T  JP  Q2 results
 Nippon Avionics Co Ltd  6946.T  JP  Q2 results
 Hitachi Capital Corp  8586.T  JP  Q2 results
 Guangdong Investment Ltd  0270.HK  HK  Q3 results
 Digital China Holdings Ltd  0861.HK  HK  Q3 results
Tuesday 28th October 2014
 Lloyds Banking Group plc  LLOY.L  UK  Q3 results
 Standard Chartered plc  STAN.L  UK  Q3 results
 BP plc  BP.L  UK  Q3 results
 BG Group plc  BG.L  UK  Q3 results
 Pfizer Inc  PFE.N  US  Q3 results
 Sherwin-Williams Co  SHW.N  US  Q3 results
 Whirlpool Corp  WHR.N  US  Q3 results
 Facebook  FB.O  US  Q3 results
 SHW AG  SW1.DE  DE  Q3 results
 Man SE  MANG.DE  DE  Q3 results
 Comdirect Bank AG  CDBG.DE  DE  Q3 results
 Sanofi SA  SASY.PA  FR  Q3 results
 Stef SA  STF.PA  FR  Q3 results
 City Developments Ltd  CTDM.SI  SI  Q3 results
 STATS ChipPAC Ltd  STTS.SI  SI  Q3 results
 Honda Motor Co Ltd  7267.T  JP  Q2 results
 Osaka Gas Co Ltd  9532.T  JP  Q2 results
 Fujitsu Component Ltd  6719.T  JP  Q2 results
 Kawasaki Setsubi Kogyo Co Ltd  1777.NG  JP  Q2 results
 JFE Systems Inc  4832.T  JP  Q2 results
 Kuroda Electric Co Ltd  7517.T  JP  Q2 results
 Tokyo Energy & Systems Inc  1945.T  JP  Q2 results
 Techno Associe Co Ltd  8249.T  JP  Q2 results
 Nomura Holdings Inc  8604.T  JP  Q2 results
 Hitachi Transport System Ltd  9086.T  JP  Q2 results
 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co  6305.T  JP  Q2 results
 China Telecom Corp Ltd  0728.HK  HK  Q3 results
 COSCO Pacific Ltd  1199.HK  HK  Q3 results
 Vinda International Holdings Ltd  3331.HK  HK  Q3 results
 Seaspan Corp  SSW.N  HK  Q3 results
 
Wednesday 29th October 2014
 Stagecoach Group PLC  SGC.L  UK  Q3 results
 Next PLC  NXT.L  UK  Q3 results
 Standard Life PLC  SL.L  UK  Q3 results
 Visa Inc  V.N  US  Q4 results
 Dialog Semiconductor GmbH  DLG.DE  DE  Q3 results
 Rational AG  RAAG.DE  DE  Q3 results
 Deutsche Bank AG  DBKGn.DE  DE  Q3 results
 Nexity SA  NEXI.PA  FR  Q3 results
 Ipsen SA  IPN.PA  FR  Q3 results
 Air France KLM SA  AIRF.PA  FR  Q3 results
 Schneider Electric SE  SCHN.PA  FR  Q3 results
 Total SA  TOTF.PA  FR  Q3 results
 Renault SA  RENA.PA  FR  Q3 results
 Infotel SA  ETOF.PA  FR  Q3 results
 Hitachi Ltd  6501.T  JP  Q2 results
 Mitsubishi Motors Corp  7211.T  JP  Q2 results
 Canox Corp  8076.NG  JP  Q2 results
 Asahi Holdings Inc  5857.T  JP  Q2 results
 Toshiba Tec Corp  6588.T  JP  Q2 results
 Central Japan Railway Co  9022.T  JP  Q2 results
 Yahoo Japan Corp  4689.T  JP  Q2 results
 ASM Pacific Technology Ltd  0522.HK  HK  Q3 results
Thursday 30th October 2014
 Henderson Group plc  HGGH.L  UK  Q3 results
 BT Group plc  BT.L  UK  Q2 results
 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc  MLC.L  UK  Q3 results
 National Express Group plc  NEX.L  UK  Q3 results
 RPS Group plc  RPS.L  UK  Interim statement
 Cairn Energy plc  CNE.L  UK  Interim statement
 St. James’s Place plc  SJP.L  UK  Q3 results
 Afren plc  AFRE.L  UK  Q3 results
 Kazakhmys plc  KAZ.L  UK  Q3 results
 Barclays plc  BARC.L  UK  Q3 results
 Aviva plc  AV.L  UK  Q3 results
 Smith & Nephew plc  SN.L  UK  Q3 results
 Thomson Reuters Corp  TRI.TO  US  Q3 results
 New York Times Co  NYT.N  US  Q3 results
Kellogg Co  K.N  US  Q3 results
 CME Group Inc  CME.OQ  US  Q3 results
 ConocoPhillips  COP.N  US  Q3 results
 MasterCard Inc  MA.N  US  Q3 results
 Time Warner Cable Inc  TWC.N  US  Q3 results
 LinkedIn Corp  LNKD.N  US  Q3 results
Groupon Inc  GRPN.OQ  US  Q3 results
 Volkswagen AG  VOWG_p.DE  DE  Q3 results
 Deutsche Lufthansa AG  LHAG.DE  DE  Q3 results
 DAB Bank AG  DRNG.F  DE  Q3 results
 Bayer AG  BAYGn.DE  DE  Q3 results
 Suez Environnement Company SA  SEVI.PA  FR  Q3 results
 United Overseas Bank Ltd  UOBH.SI  SI  Q3 results
 Indofood Agri Resources Ltd  IFAR.SI  SI  Q3 results
 Foster Electric Co Ltd  6794.T  JP  Q2 results
 Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc  3231.T  JP  Q2 results
 Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd  2388.HK  HK  Q3 results
 China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd  601919.SS  HK  Q3 results
 National Australia Bank Ltd  NAB.AX  AU  Prelim results
 BT Investment Management Ltd  BTT.AX  AU  Prelim results
 Wesfarmers Ltd  WES.AX  AU  Q1 results
 Woolworths Ltd  WOW.AX  AU  Q1 results
 OceanaGold Corp  OGC.AX  AU  Q3 results
Friday 31st October 2014
 Countrywide plc  CWD.L  UK  Q3 results
 WPP plc  WPP.L  UK  Q3 results
 Regus plc  RGU.L  UK  Interim statement
 Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc  RBS.L  UK  Q3 results
 Direct Line Insurance Group plc  DLGD.L  UK  Q3 results
Pepco Holdings Inc  POM.N  US  Q3 results
 Aon plc  AON.N  US  Q3 results
 Exxon Mobil Corp  XOM.N  US  Q3 results
 AbbVie Inc  ABBV.N  US  Q3 results
 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc  HLT.N  US  Q3 results
 BNP Paribas SA  BNPP.PA  FR  Q3 results
 DBS Group Holdings Ltd  DBSM.SI  SI  Q3 results
 Neptune Orient Lines Ltd  NEPS.SI  SI  Q3 results
 Panasonic Corp  6752.T  JP  Q2 results
 Coca-Cola West Co Ltd  2579.T  JP  Q3 results
 KFC Ltd  3420.T  JP  Q2 results
 DaChan Food Asia Ltd  3999.HK  HK  Q3 results
 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd  ANZ.AX  AU  Prelim results
 Macquarie Group Ltd  MQG.AX  AU  Interim results
