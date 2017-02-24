companies reporting for week starting monday 27th february 2017 2687352017
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 27th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 27th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 27th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 27th February 2017
|Hiscox Ltd
|HSX.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Bunzl PLC
|BNZL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Rotork PLC
|ROR.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
|DPH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Senior PLC
|SNR.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Keller Group PLC
|KLR.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ascential PLC
|ASCL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|PostNL NV
|PTNL.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Dassault Aviation SA
|AVMD.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Ferrovial SA
|FER.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|TechnipFMC PLC
|FTI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Leucadia National Corp
|LUK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|AES Corp
|AES.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc
|BRKa.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Priceline Group Inc
|PCLN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 28th Febraury 2017
|Derwent London PLC
|DLN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Babcock International Group PLC
|BAB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|GKN PLC
|GKN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Meggitt PLC
|MGGT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Provident Financial PLC
|PFG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Taylor Wimpey PLC
|TW.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ricardo PLC
|RCDO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|St. James’s Place PLC
|SJP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Go-Ahead Group PLC
|GOG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Laird PLC
|LRD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Fresnillo PLC
|FRES.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Novae Group PLC
|NVA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Interserve PLC
|IRV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Croda International PLC
|CRDA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Bodycote PLC
|BOY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC
|JLT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC
|MONY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Thales SA
|TCFP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Erste Group Bank AG
|ERST.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Novartis AG
|NOVN.S
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Davide Campari Milano SpA
|CPRI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
|ACS.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bollore SA
|BOLL.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Autozone Inc
|AZO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Target Corp
|TGT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.OQ
|US
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Salesforce.com Inc
|CRM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Universal Health Services Inc
|UHS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 1st March 2017
|International Personal Finance PLC
|IPF.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Admiral Group PLC
|ADML.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|ITV PLC
|ITV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|James Fisher and Sons plc
|FSJ.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|CRH PLC
|CRH.I
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Elementis PLC
|ELM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Man Group PLC
|EMG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Inchcape PLC
|INCH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BBA Aviation PLC
|BBA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Carillion PLC
|CLLN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|EVRAZ plc
|EVRE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV
|AD.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Suez SA
|SEVI.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Eni SpA
|ENI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Zalando SE
|ZALG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Groupe Eurotunnel SE
|GETP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Luxottica Group SpA
|LUX.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Lowe’s Companies Inc
|LOW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mylan NV
|MYL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dollar Tree Inc
|DLTR.OQ
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Best Buy Co Inc
|BBY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Broadcom Ltd
|AVGO.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Monster Beverage Corp
|MNST.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Thursday 2nd March 2017
|ConvaTec Group PLC
|CTEC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Spire Healthcare Group PLC
|SPI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Vesuvius PLC
|VSVS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Capita PLC
|CPI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Cobham PLC
|COB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Schroders PLC
|SDR.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|RPS Group PLC
|RPS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Travis Perkins PLC
|TPK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Merlin Entertainments PLC
|MERL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Spirent Communications plc
|SPT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hunting PLC
|HTG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Arrow Global Group PLC
|ARWA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Lafargeholcim Ltd
|LHN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Anheuser Busch Inbev NV
|ABI.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|DTEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Adecco Group AG
|ADEN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Engie SA
|ENGIE.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Continental AG
|CONG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|JCDecaux SA
|JCDX.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ASM International NV
|ASMI.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|L Brands Inc
|LB.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Kroger Co
|KR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Autodesk Inc
|ADSK.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cooper Companies Inc
|COO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 3rd March 2017
|London Stock Exchange Group PLC
|LSE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|WPP PLC
|WPP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|STV Group PLC
|STVG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Berendsen PLC
|BRSN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Swiss Life Holding AG
|SLHN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release