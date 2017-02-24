City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 27th February 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Associated British Foods PLC. – Pre-Close Trading Statement Release – Monday 27th February 2017 07.00am

– Monday 27th February 2017 07.00am - ITV PLC. – Full Year 2016 ITV PLC Earnings Release – Wednesday 1st March 2017 07.00am

– Wednesday 1st March 2017 07.00am - Cobham PLC. – Full Year 2016 Cobham PLC Earnings Release – Thursday 2nd March 2017 BMO