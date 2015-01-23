companies reporting for week starting monday 26th january 2015 915892015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th January 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 26th January 2015
AVEVA Group PLC AVV.L UK Sales release
SThree PLC STHR.L UK Earnings release
Microsoft Corp MSFT.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 27th January 2015
British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Sales release
Marston’s PLC MARS.L UK Sales release
Carpetright PLC CATVU.L UK Sales release
easyJet PLC EZJ.L UK Sales release
Britvic PLC BVIC.L UK Sales release
Foxtons Group PLC FOXT.L US Sales release
Pfizer Inc PFE.N US Earnings release
American Airlines Group Inc AAL.OQ US Earnings release
Caterpillar Inc CAT.N US Earnings release
Yahoo! Inc YHOO.OQ US Earnings release
Apple Inc AAPL.OQ US Earnings release
United States Steel Corp X.N US Earnings release
AT&T Inc T.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 28th January 2015
Johnson Matthey PLC JMAT.L UK Sales release
The Sage Group PLC SGE.L UK Sales release
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC BRW.L UK Sales release
Boeing Co BA.N US Earnings release
Qualcomm Inc QCOM.OQ US Earnings release
Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.OQ US Earnings release
Facebook Inc FB.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 29th January 2015
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Earnings release
3i Group PLC III.L UK Sales release
Renishaw PLC RSW.L UK Earnings release
Diageo PLC DGE.L UK Earnings release
Dow Chemical Co DOW.N US Earnings release
Viacom Inc VIAB.OQ US Earnings release
Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N US Earnings release
Abbott Laboratories ABT.N US Earnings release
Sherwin-Williams Co SHW.N US Earnings release
ConocoPhillips COP.N US Earnings release
Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N US Earnings release
Amazon.com Inc AMZN.OQ US Earnings release
Google Inc GOOGL.OQ US Earnings release
Visa Inc V.N US Earnings release
Friday 30th January 2015
BT Group PLC BT.L UK Earnings release
Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N US Earnings release
Chevron Corp CVX.N US Earnings release
MasterCard Inc MA.N US Earnings release
AbbVie Inc ABBV.N US Earnings release
Xerox Corp XRX.N US Earnings release
