Companies reporting for week starting Monday 25th May 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th May 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 26th May 2015
|Ryanair Holdings PLC
|RYA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|TiVo Inc
|TIVO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 27th May 2015
|Card Factory PLC
|CARDC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Koninklijke ahold NV
|AHLN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Piraeus Bank SA
|BOPr.AT
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tiffany & Co
|TIF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
|KORS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Palo Alto Networks Inc
|PANW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 28th May 2015
|Tate & Lyle PLC
|TATE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|IG Group Holdings PLC
|IGG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Kingfisher PLC
|KGF.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Public Power Corporation SA
|DEHr.AT
|EU
|Earnings release
|Alpha Bank SA
|ACBr.AT
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hellenic Petroleum SA
|HEPr.AT
|EU
|Earnings release
|Costco Wholesale Group
|COST.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co
|ANF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 29th May 2015
|Big Lots Inc
|BIG.N
|US
|Earnings release