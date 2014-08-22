companies reporting for week starting monday 25th august 2014 896792014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th August 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 22, 2014 11:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th August 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 25th August 2014
Best Buy BBY US Q2 trade
Tuesday 26th August 2014
Antofagasta ANTO.L UK H1 trade
Stagecoach Group SGC.L UK H1 trade
WPP WPP.L UK H1 trade
Bunzl BNZL.L UK Q2 trade
Petrofac PFC.L UK H1 trade
Regus RGU.L UK H1 trade
Wednesday 27th August 2014
Evraz EVRE.L UK H1 trade
Foxtons Group FOXT.L UK H1 trade
Kenmare Resources JEV.L UK H1 trade
Thursday 28th August 2014
HAYS HAYS.L UK Prelim
Lamprell LAM.L UK H1 trade
Paddy Power PAP.L UK H1 trade
SOCO International SIA.L UK H1 trade
Unite Group UTG.L UK H1 trade
Friday 29th August 2014
No major companies scheduled to report
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.