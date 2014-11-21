companies reporting for week starting monday 24th november 2014 902342014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 24th November 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, US and Asian Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 24th November 2014
 Technology One Ltd  TNE.AX  AU  Prelim statement
 ALS Ltd  ALQ.AX  AU  Interim statement
 Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd  0751.HK  HK  Interim statement
Tuesday 25th November 2014
 Severn Trent PLC  SVT.L  UK  Interim statement
 Kingfisher PLC  KGF.L  UK  Q3 results
 De La Rue PLC  DLAR.L  UK  Half-year results
 Topps Tiles PLC  TPT.L  UK  Full-year results
 Caledonia Investments PLC  CLDN.L  UK  Half-year results
 Mitchells & Butlers PLC  MAB.L  UK  Full-year results
 AO World PLC  AO.L  UK  Half-year results
 Aristocrat Leisure Ltd  ALL.AX  AU  Prelim results
 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd  1093.HK  HK  Q3 results
 Dorsett Hospitality International Ltd  2266.HK  HK  Interim statement
 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd  1929.HK  HK  Interim statement
 China Cord Blood Corp  CO.N  HK  Q2 results
Wednesday 26th November 2014
 United Utilities Group PLC  UU.L  UK  Half-year results
 Compass Group PLC  CPG.L  UK  Full-year results
 Findel PLC  FDL.L  UK  Half-year results
 Britvic PLC  BVIC.L  UK  Full-year results
 Wolseley PLC  WOS.L  UK  Q1 results
 Thomas Cook Group PLC  TCG.L  UK  Full-year results
 Deere & Co  DE.N  US  Q4 results
 China Gas Holdings Ltd  0384.HK  HK  Interim results
 Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd  0590.HK  HK  Q3 results
Thursday 27th November 2014
 Shaftesbury PLC  SHB.L  UK  Full-year results
 PayPoint PLC  PAYP.L  UK  Half-year results
 RPC Group PLC  RPC.L  UK  Half-year results
 Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd  0950.HK  HK  Q3 results
 Bosideng International Holdings Ltd  3998.HK  HK  Half-year results
Friday 28th November 2014
 Pennon Group PLC  PNN.L  UK  Half-year results
 Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Ltd  JINS.OL  HK  Q3 results
