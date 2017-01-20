City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- easyJet Plc. – Q1 2017 Trading Statement – Tuesday 24th January 2017 before 0700 GMT

