companies reporting for week starting monday 23rd february 2015 1044392015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd February 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 20, 2015 10:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd February 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and European companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, US and European companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 23rd February 2015
Bunzl PLC BNZL.L UK Earnings release
Unite Group PLC UTG.L UK Earnings release
Bovis Homes Group PLC BVS.L UK Earnings release
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Sales release
HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Earnings release
BHP Billiton PLC GKN.L UK Earnings release
Tuesday 24th February 2015
GKN PLC GKN.L UK Earnings release
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Earnings release
Meggitt PLC MGGT.L UK Earnings release
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Earnings release
Mondi PLC MNDI.L UK Earnings release
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings release
Macy’s Inc M.N US Earnings release
Office Depot Inc ODP.OQ US Earnings release
Pinnacle Foods Inc PF.N US Earnings release
Windstream Holdings Inc WIN.OQ US Earnings release
Domino’s Pizza Inc DPZ.N US Earnings release
Hewlett-Packard Co HPQ.N US Earnings release
DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc DWA.OQ US Earnings release
Aer Lingus Group PLC AERL.I EU Earnings release
Wednesday 25th February 2015
Whitbread PLC WTB.L UK Sales release
Hays Inc HAYS.L UK Earnings release
SEGRO PLC SGRO.L UK Earnings release
Weir Group PLC WEIR.L UK Earnings release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Earnings release
Petrofac Ltd PFC.L UK Earnings release
Man Group PLC EMG.L UK Earnings release
TSB Banking Group PLC TSB.L UK Earnings release
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N US Earnings release
Euronext NV ENX.PA EU Earnings release
Telefonica SA TEF.MC EU Earnings release
Thursday 26th February 2015
Reed Elsevier PLC REL.L UK Earnings release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Earnings release
Ladbrokes PLC LAD.L UK Earnings release
British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L UK Earnings release
RSA Insurance Group PLC RSA.L UK Earnings release
National Express Group PLC NEX.L UK Earnings release
Bodycote PLC BOY.L UK Earnings release
Interserve PLC IRV.L US Earnings release
Capita PLC CPI.L UK Earnings release
Domino’s Pizza Group PLC DOM.L UK Earnings release
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK Earnings release
Countrywide PLC CWD.L UK Earnings release
J C Penney Company Inc JCP.N US Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings release
Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N US Earnings release
Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.A US Earnings release
Reed Elsevier NV ELSN.AS EU Earnings release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings release
Anheuser-Busch InBevSA ABI.BR EU Earnings release
Bayer AG BAYGn.DE EU Earnings release
Fielmann AG FIEG.DE EU Earnings release
GDF Suez SA GSZ.PA EU Earnings release
Friday 27th February 2015
Pearson PLC PSON.L UK Earnings release
Rentokil Initial PLC RTO.L UK Earnings release
Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Earnings release
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Earnings release
Old Mutual PLC OML.L UK Earnings release
Rightmove PLC RMV.L UK Earnings release
Cleco Corp CNL.N US Earnings release
BASF SE BASFn.DE EU Earnings release
Airbus Group NV AIR.PA EU Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.