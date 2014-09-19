companies reporting for week starting monday 22nd september 2014 898422014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 15th September 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 22nd September 2014
|Dairy Crest Group PLC
|DCG.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Moss Bros Group PLC
|MOSB.L
|UK
|H1 results
|AutoZone Inc
|AZO
|US
|Q4 results
|Tuesday 23rd September 2014
|A.G. Barr PLC
|BAG.L
|UK
|H1 results
|Wednesday 24th September 2014
|United Utilities Group PLC
|UU.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Accenture
|ACN
|US
|Q4 results
|Thursday 25th September 2014
|Nike
|NKE
|US
|Q1 results
|Friday 26th September 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report