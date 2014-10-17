companies reporting for week starting monday 20th october 2014 899982014

October 18, 2014 2:57 AM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 20th October 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, US and Asian Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 20th October 2014
 Foxtons Group plc TBC (20/10-25/10)  FOXT.L  UK  Q3 results
 McBride plc  MCB.L  UK  Q1 results
 Apple Inc  AAPL.O  US  Q4 results
 International Business Machines  IBM  US  Q3 results
 Texas Instruments Inc  TXN.O  US  Q3 results
 Keppel Land Ltd  KLAN.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Alinco Inc  5933.T  JP  Q2 results
 Koa Corp  6999.T  JP  Q2 results
 Nippon Chuzo KK  5609.T  JP  Q2 results
 Melco Holdings Inc  6676.T  JP  Q2 results
 Yaskawa Electric Corp  6506.T  JP  Q2 results
Tuesday 21st October 2014
Whitbread plc  WTB.L  UK Interim statement
 GKN plc  GKN.L  UK  Q3 results
 Informa Switzerland Ltd  INF.L  UK  Q3 results
 Go-Ahead Group plc  GOG.L  UK  Interim statement
 William Hill plc  WHM.L  UK  Q3 results
 ASOS plc  ASOS.L  UK  Prelim statement
 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc  RB.L  UK  Q3 results
 InterContinental Hotels Group plc  IHG.L  UK  Q3 results
 ARM Holdings plc  ARM.L  UK  Q3 results
 Harley-Davidson Inc  HOG  US  Q3 results
 The Coca-Cola Co  KO  US  Q3 results
 United Technologies Corp  UTX  US  Q3 results
 Verizon Communications Inc  VZ  US  Q3 results
 Yahoo! Inc  YHOO.O  US  Q3 results
 Frasers Centrepoint Trust  FCRT.SI  SG  Q4 results
 Keppel Corporation Ltd  KPLM.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Singapore Exchange Ltd  SGXL.SI  SG  Q1 results
 Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust  SUNT.SI  SG  Q3 results
 SPK Corp  7466.T  JP  Q2 results
 Vector Inc  2656.T  JP  Q2 results
 
Wednesday 22nd October 2014
 Home Retail Group plc  HOME.L  UK  Half-year results
 International Personal Finance plc  IPF.L  UK  Q3 results
 Computacenter plc  CCC.L  UK  Interim statement
 BHP Billiton plc  BLT.L  UK  Operational  review
 British American Tobacco plc  BATS.L  UK  Interim statement
 Senior plc  SNR.L  UK  Interim statement
 Development Securities plc  DSC.L  UK  Half-year results
 Laird plc  LRD.L  UK  Interim statement
 Petropavlovsk plc  POG.L  UK  Interim statement
 Spirit Pub Company plc  SPRTC.L  UK  2014 results
 GlaxoSmithKline plc  GSK.L  UK  Q3 results
 Boeing Co  BA  US  Q3 results
 General Motors Co  GM  US  Q3 results
 AT&T Inc  T  US  Q3 results
 Panasonic Information Systems Co Ltd  4283.T  JP  Q2 results
 Mirai Industry Co Ltd  7931.NG  JP  Q2 results
 Carview Corp  2155.T  JP  Q2 results
 Ricoh Leasing Co Ltd  8566.T  JP  Q2 results
 Nidec Corp  6594.T  JP  Q2 results
 BHP Billiton Ltd  BHP.AX  AU  Operational  review
Thursday 23rd October 2014
 Inchcape plc  INCH.L  UK  Q3 results
 SVG Capital plc  SVI.L  UK  Interim statement
 Mecom Group plc  MEC.L  UK  Interim statement
 Debenhams plc  DEB.L  UK  Full year results
 SEGRO plc  SGRO.L  UK  Q3 results
 Tesco plc  TSCO.L  UK  Half-year results
 Reed Elsevier plc  REL.L  UK  Interim statement
 Ladbrokes plc  LAD.L  UK  Q3 results
 Colt Group SA  COLT.L  UK  Q3 results
 National Express Group plc  NEX.L  UK  Q3 results
 Bloomsbury Publishing plc  BLPU.L  UK  Half-year results
 Stobart Group Ltd  STOB.L  UK  Half-year results
 Britvic plc  BVIC.L  UK  Trading update
 Unilever plc  ULVR.L  UK  Q3 results
 Premier Foods plc  PFD.L  UK  Q3 results
 Hochschild Mining plc  HOCM.L  UK  Q3 results
 African Barrick Gold plc  ABGL.L  UK  Q3 results
 Norbert Dentressangle SA  GNDP.PA  UK  Q3 results
 Daimler AG  DAIN.MX  UK  Q3 results
 Amazon.com Inc  AMZN.O  US  Q3 results
 Caterpillar Inc  CAT  US  Q3 results
 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc  CCE  US  Q3 results
 Southwest Airlines Co  LUV  US  Q3 results
 Microsoft Corp  MSFT.O  US  Q1 results
 Southwestern Energy Co  SWN  US  Q3 results
 Colgate-Palmolive  CL  US  Q3 results
 Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust  AEMN.SI  SG  Q2 results
 Saison Information Systems Co Ltd  9640.T  JP  Q2 results
 SMK Corp  6798.T  JP  Q2 results
 B-R 31 Ice Cream Co Ltd  2268.T  JP  Q3 results
 Chori Co Ltd  8014.T  JP  Q2 results
 Mitsubishi Pencil Co Ltd  7976.T  JP  Q3 results
 Ono Sokki Co Ltd  6858.T  JP  Q3 results
 Nihon Eslead Corp  8877.T  JP  Q2 results
 Hachi-Ban Co Ltd  9950.T  JP  Q2 results
 Muraki Corp  7477.T  JP  Q2 results
 DNA Chip Research Inc  2397.T  JP  Q2 results
 Eiken Chemical Co Ltd  4549.T  JP  Q2 results
 Canon Marketing Japan Inc  8060.T  JP  Q3 results
 Obic Co Ltd  4684.T  JP  Q2 results
 Hitachi High-Technologies Corp  8036.T  JP  Q2 results
 Blackmores Ltd  BKL.AX  AU  Q1 results
 Leighton Holdings Ltd  LEI.AX  AU  Q3 results
Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd  API.AX  AU  Prelim 2014
Friday 24th October 2014
 Vesuvius plc  VSVS.L  UK  Interim statement
 Pearson plc  PSON.L  UK  Interim statement
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc  DECP.L  UK  Interim statement
 Spectris plc  SXS.L  UK  Interim statement
 Colgate-Palmolive  CL  US  Q3 results
 Ford Motor Co  F  US  Q3 results
 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc  NDAQ.O  US  Q3 results
 Procter & Gamble Co  PG  US  Q1 results
 United Parcel Service Inc  UPS  US  Q3 results
 CapitaCommerical Trust  CACT.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Sato Holdings Corp  6287.T  JP  Q2 results
 Fanuc Corp  6954.T  JP  Q2 results
 Fujitsu General Ltd  6755.T  JP  Q2 results
 CTI Engineering Co Ltd  9621.T  JP  Q3 results
 Kainos Laboratories Inc  4556.T  JP  Q2 results
 Atsugi Co Ltd  3529.T  JP  Q2 results
 Tomen Electronics Corp  7558.T  JP  Q2 results
 Century 21 Real Estate of Japan Ltd  8898.T  JP  Q2 results
 Imperial Hotel Ltd  9708.T  JP  Q2 results
 Ishihara Chemical Co Ltd  4462.T  JP  Q2 results
 Japan Foods Co Ltd  2599.T  JP  Q2 results
 Japan Pure Chemical Co Ltd  4973.T  JP  Q2 results
 Kimura Unity Co Ltd  9368.T  JP  Q2 results
 Kyosei Rentemu Co Ltd  9680.T  JP  Q2 results
 Sakai Moving Service Co Ltd  9039.T  JP  Q2 results
 Tokyo Machinery Metal Co Ltd  6210.T  JP  Q2 results
 Yasuhara Chemical Co Ltd  4957.T  JP  Q2 results
 Taiyo Industrial Co Ltd  6663.T  JP  Q3 results
 Sakura Internet Inc  3778.T  JP  Q2 results
 IwaiCosmo Holdings Inc  8707.T  JP  Q2 results
 GFA Co Ltd  8783.T  JP  Q2 results
 ISE Chemicals Corp  4107.T  JP  Q3 results
 Pepper Food Service Co Ltd  3053.T  JP  Q3 results
 Adjuvant Cosme Japan Co Ltd  4929.T  JP  Q2 results
 A&T Corp  6722.T  JP  Q3 results
 Nomura Research Institute Ltd  4307.T  JP  Q2 results
 Kabu.com Securities Co Ltd  8703.T  JP  Q2 results
 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd  4519.T  JP  Q3 results
