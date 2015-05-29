companies reporting for week starting monday 1st june 2015 1495162015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th May 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 30, 2015 1:47 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th May 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, European and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Tuesday 2nd June 2015
AO World PLC AO.L UK Earnings release
Wolseley PLC WOS.L UK Sales release
Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L UK Sales release
Medtronic PLC MDT.N EU Earnings release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales release
Dollar General Corp DG.N US Earnings release
GUESS? Inc GES.N UK Earnings release
Wednesday 3rd June 2015
Dixons Carphone PLC DC.L UK Sales release
WH Smith PLC SMWH.L UK Sales release
voestalpine AG VOES.VI EU Earnings release
Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N US Earnings release
Thursday 4th June 2015
Johnson Matthey PLC JMAT.L UK Earnings release
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L UK Earnings release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales release
Rite Aid Corp RAD.N US Sales release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
Navistar International Corp NAV.N US Earnings release
Ciena Corp CIEN.N US Earnings release
Friday 5th June 2015
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Sales release
Halfords Group PLC HFD.L UK Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.