companies reporting for week starting monday 1st june 2015 1495162015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th May 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th May 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th May 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 2nd June 2015
|AO World PLC
|AO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Wolseley PLC
|WOS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Amec Foster Wheeler PLC
|AMFW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Medtronic PLC
|MDT.N
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales release
|Dollar General Corp
|DG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|GUESS? Inc
|GES.N
|UK
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 3rd June 2015
|Dixons Carphone PLC
|DC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|WH Smith PLC
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|voestalpine AG
|VOES.VI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Brown-Forman Corp
|BFb.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 4th June 2015
|Johnson Matthey PLC
|JMAT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Pets at Home Group PLC
|PETSP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|Rite Aid Corp
|RAD.N
|US
|Sales release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|Navistar International Corp
|NAV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Ciena Corp
|CIEN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 5th June 2015
|Bellway PLC
|BWY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Halfords Group PLC
|HFD.L
|UK
|Earnings release