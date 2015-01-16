companies reporting for week starting monday 19th january 2015 906352015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 19th January 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 17, 2015 4:27 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 19th January 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 19th January 2015
Greene King PLC GNK.L UK Sales release
Alliance Pharma PLC ALAPH.L UK Sales release
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Sales release
Tuesday 20th January 2015
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Sales release
Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Earnings release
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Sales release
Halliburton Co HAL.N US Earnings release
Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N US Earnings release
Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N US Earnings release
Morgan Stanley MS.N US Earnings release
Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.OQ US Earnings release
International Business Machines Corp IBM.N US Earnings release
Southwest Bancorp Inc OKSB.OQ US Earnings release
Netflix Inc. NFLX.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 21st January 2015
Dixons Carphone PLC DC.L UK Sales release
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
Pearson PLC PSON.L UK Sales release
Firstgroup PLC FGP.L UK Sales release
Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L UK Sales release
WH Smith PLC SMWH.L UK Sales release
J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK Sales release
Diploma PLC DPLM.L UK Sales release
Halfords Group PLC HFD.L UK Sales release
Poundland Group PLC PLND.L UK Sales release
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L UK Sales release
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Sales release
Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.OQ US Earnings release
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.N US Earnings release
Northern Trust Corp NTRS.OQ US Earnings release
U.S. Bancorp USB.N US Earnings release
American Express Co AXP.N US Earnings release
eBay Inc EBAY.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 22nd January 2015
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Sales release
Countrywide PLC CWD.L UK Sales release
Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N US Earnings release
BB&T Corp BBT.N US Sales release
KeyCorp KEY.N US Earnings release
Union Pacific Corp UNP.N US Earnings release
Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N US Earnings release
E*TRADE Financial Corp ETFC.OQ US Earnings release
Capital One Financial Corp COF.N US Earnings release
Starbucks Corp SBUX.OQ US Earnings release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings release
Friday 16th January 2015
Premier Foods PLC PFD.L UK Sales release
First Horizon National Corp FHN.N US Earnings release
State Street Corp STT.N US Earnings release
Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N US Earnings release
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Earnings release
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.