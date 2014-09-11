companies reporting for week starting monday 15th september 2014 897982014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 15th September 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 15th September 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday 16th September 2014
|Adobe Systems
|ADBE.O
|US
|Q3 results
|Wednesday 17th September 2014
|Smiths Group
|SMIN.L
|UK
|FY results
|Lennar Corp
|LEN.N
|US
|Q3 results
|FedEx
|FDX.N
|US
|Q1 results
|General Mills Inc
|GIS.N
|US
|Q1 results
|Thursday 18th September 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report
|Friday 19th September 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report