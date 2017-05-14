companies reporting for week starting monday 15th may 2017 2692532017
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th May 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th May 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th May 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|15th May 2017
|Tui AG
|TUIGn.DE
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Diploma PLC
|DPLM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Speedy Hire PLC
|SDY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Dignity PLC
|DTY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Victrex PLC
|VCTX.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Lonmin PLC
|LMI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC
|JFJ.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|NEX Group PLC
|NXGN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Baring Emerging Europe PLC
|BEE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|RWE AG
|RWEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bilfinger SE
|GBFG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Tui AG
|TUIGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Victrex PLC
|VCTX.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
|PSHG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|United Internet AG
|UTDI.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|NEX Group PLC
|NXGN.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Rubis SCA
|RUBF.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|16th May 2017
|EI Group PLC
|EIGE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BTG PLC
|BTG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|ITE Group PLC
|ITE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|DCC PLC
|DCC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Premier Foods PLC
|PFD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|easyJet plc
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Vodafone Group PLC
|VOD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|CYBG PLC
|CYBGC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Newriver Reit PLC
|NRRT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|TJX Companies Inc
|TJX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Home Depot Inc
|HD.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Sonova Holding AG
|SOON.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|BTG PLC
|BTG.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|DCC PLC
|DCC.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|easyJet plc
|EZJ.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Vodafone Group PLC
|VOD.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|CYBG PLC
|CYBGC.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Italgas SpA
|IG.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ubisoft Entertainment SA
|UBIP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|17th May 2017
|UBM PLC
|UBM.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Spectris PLC
|SXS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|SSE PLC
|SSE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Bodycote PLC
|BOY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC
|BRW.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Mitchells & Butlers PLC
|MAB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Renewi PLC
|RWI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Mothercare PLC
|MTC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Countryside Properties PLC
|CSPC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Target Corp
|TGT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Synopsys Inc
|SNPS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|L Brands Inc
|LB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Bouygues SA
|BOUY.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|RBIV.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|UBM PLC
|UBM.L
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Spectris PLC
|SXS.L
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|SSE PLC
|SSE.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Simcorp A/S
|SIM.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ABN AMRO Group NV
|ABNd.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|18th May 2017
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Thomas Cook Group plc
|TCG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Royal Mail PLC
|RMG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Balfour Beatty PLC
|BALF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Bloomsbury Publishing PLC
|BLPU.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|JRP Group PLC
|JRP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|National Grid PLC
|NG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|ERM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Investec PLC
|INVP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Investec Ltd
|INLJ.J
|UK
|Earnings Release
|SSP Group PLC
|SSPG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Booker Group PLC
|BOK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Land Securities Group PLC
|LAND.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|3i Group PLC
|III.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Marston’s PLC
|MARS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Experian PLC
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Dairy Crest Group PLC
|DCG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|RL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc
|WMT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Autodesk Inc
|ADSK.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Applied Materials Inc
|AMAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Salesforce.Com Inc
|CRM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ross Stores Inc
|ROST.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|McKesson Corp
|MCK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Merck KGaA
|MRCG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wirecard AG
|WDIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Royal Mail PLC
|RMG.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Balfour Beatty PLC
|BALF.L
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Iliad SA
|ILD.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Wendel SE
|MWDP.PA
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|HRGV.L
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|National Grid PLC
|NG.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Investec PLC
|INVP.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Investec Ltd
|INLJ.J
|EU
|Earnings Release
|SSP Group PLC
|SSPG.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Booker Group PLC
|BOK.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Land Securities Group PLC
|LAND.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|3i Group PLC
|III.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Experian PLC
|EXPN.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|NN Group NV
|NN.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|19th May 2017
|Grainger PLC
|GRI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
|HIK.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Campbell Soup Co
|CPB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Foot Locker Inc
|FL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Deere & Co
|DE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ackermans & Van Haaren NV
|ACKB.BR
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
|HIK.L
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release