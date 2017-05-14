City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th May 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Company Ticker Region Results 15th May 2017 Tui AG TUIGn.DE UK Earnings Release Diploma PLC DPLM.L UK Earnings Release Speedy Hire PLC SDY.L UK Earnings Release Dignity PLC DTY.L UK Trading Statement Release Victrex PLC VCTX.L UK Earnings Release Lonmin PLC LMI.L UK Earnings Release JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC JFJ.L UK Earnings Release NEX Group PLC NXGN.L UK Earnings Release Baring Emerging Europe PLC BEE.L UK Earnings Release RWE AG RWEG.DE EU Earnings Release Bilfinger SE GBFG.DE EU Earnings Release Tui AG TUIGn.DE EU Earnings Release Victrex PLC VCTX.L EU Earnings Release Porsche Automobil Holding SE PSHG_p.DE EU Earnings Release United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings Release NEX Group PLC NXGN.L EU Earnings Release Rubis SCA RUBF.PA EU Sales Release 16th May 2017 EI Group PLC EIGE.L UK Earnings Release BTG PLC BTG.L UK Earnings Release ITE Group PLC ITE.L UK Earnings Release DCC PLC DCC.L UK Earnings Release Premier Foods PLC PFD.L UK Earnings Release easyJet plc EZJ.L UK Earnings Release Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L UK Earnings Release CYBG PLC CYBGC.L UK Earnings Release Newriver Reit PLC NRRT.L UK Earnings Release TJX Companies Inc TJX.N US Earnings Release Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings Release Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings Release Sonova Holding AG SOON.S EU Earnings Release BTG PLC BTG.L EU Earnings Release DCC PLC DCC.L EU Earnings Release easyJet plc EZJ.L EU Earnings Release Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L EU Earnings Release CYBG PLC CYBGC.L EU Earnings Release Italgas SpA IG.MI EU Earnings Release Ubisoft Entertainment SA UBIP.PA EU Earnings Release 17th May 2017 UBM PLC UBM.L UK Trading Statement Release Spectris PLC SXS.L UK Trading Statement Release SSE PLC SSE.L UK Earnings Release Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Trading Statement Release Bodycote PLC BOY.L UK Trading Statement Release Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC BRW.L UK Earnings Release Mitchells & Butlers PLC MAB.L UK Earnings Release Renewi PLC RWI.L UK Earnings Release Mothercare PLC MTC.L UK Earnings Release British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Earnings Release Countryside Properties PLC CSPC.L UK Earnings Release Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings Release Target Corp TGT.N US Earnings Release Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings Release Synopsys Inc SNPS.OQ US Earnings Release L Brands Inc LB.N US Earnings Release Bouygues SA BOUY.PA EU Earnings Release Raiffeisen Bank International AG RBIV.VI EU Earnings Release UBM PLC UBM.L EU Trading Statement Release Spectris PLC SXS.L EU Trading Statement Release SSE PLC SSE.L EU Earnings Release Simcorp A/S SIM.CO EU Earnings Release British Land Company PLC BLND.L EU Earnings Release ABN AMRO Group NV ABNd.AS EU Earnings Release 18th May 2017 Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Earnings Release Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Interim Management Statement Release Thomas Cook Group plc TCG.L UK Earnings Release Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Earnings Release Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Trading Statement Release Bloomsbury Publishing PLC BLPU.L UK Earnings Release Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Trading Statement Release JRP Group PLC JRP.L UK Trading Statement Release National Grid PLC NG.L UK Earnings Release Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ERM.L UK Earnings Release Investec PLC INVP.L UK Earnings Release Investec Ltd INLJ.J UK Earnings Release SSP Group PLC SSPG.L UK Earnings Release Booker Group PLC BOK.L UK Earnings Release Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L UK Earnings Release 3i Group PLC III.L UK Earnings Release Marston’s PLC MARS.L UK Earnings Release Experian PLC EXPN.L UK Earnings Release Dairy Crest Group PLC DCG.L UK Earnings Release Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings Release Wal-Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Earnings Release Autodesk Inc ADSK.OQ US Earnings Release Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings Release Salesforce.Com Inc CRM.N US Earnings Release Ross Stores Inc ROST.OQ US Earnings Release McKesson Corp MCK.N US Earnings Release Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings Release Merck KGaA MRCG.DE EU Earnings Release Wirecard AG WDIG.DE EU Earnings Release Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L EU Earnings Release Royal Mail PLC RMG.L EU Earnings Release Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L EU Trading Statement Release Iliad SA ILD.PA EU Sales Release Wendel SE MWDP.PA EU Trading Statement Release Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L EU Trading Statement Release National Grid PLC NG.L EU Earnings Release Investec PLC INVP.L EU Earnings Release Investec Ltd INLJ.J EU Earnings Release SSP Group PLC SSPG.L EU Earnings Release Booker Group PLC BOK.L EU Earnings Release Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L EU Earnings Release 3i Group PLC III.L EU Earnings Release Experian PLC EXPN.L EU Earnings Release NN Group NV NN.AS EU Earnings Release 19th May 2017 Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Earnings Release Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Interim Management Statement Release Campbell Soup Co CPB.N US Earnings Release Foot Locker Inc FL.N US Earnings Release Deere & Co DE.N US Earnings Release Ackermans & Van Haaren NV ACKB.BR EU Interim Management Statement Release Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L EU Interim Management Statement Release