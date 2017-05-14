companies reporting for week starting monday 15th may 2017 2692532017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th May 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 14, 2017 8:13 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th May 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Company Ticker Region Results
15th May 2017
Tui AG TUIGn.DE UK Earnings Release
Diploma PLC DPLM.L UK Earnings Release
Speedy Hire PLC SDY.L UK Earnings Release
Dignity PLC DTY.L UK Trading Statement Release
Victrex PLC VCTX.L UK Earnings Release
Lonmin PLC LMI.L UK Earnings Release
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC JFJ.L UK Earnings Release
NEX Group PLC NXGN.L UK Earnings Release
Baring Emerging Europe PLC BEE.L UK Earnings Release
RWE AG RWEG.DE EU Earnings Release
Bilfinger SE GBFG.DE EU Earnings Release
Tui AG TUIGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Victrex PLC VCTX.L EU Earnings Release
Porsche Automobil Holding SE PSHG_p.DE EU Earnings Release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings Release
NEX Group PLC NXGN.L EU Earnings Release
Rubis SCA RUBF.PA EU Sales Release
16th May 2017
EI Group PLC EIGE.L UK Earnings Release
BTG PLC BTG.L UK Earnings Release
ITE Group PLC ITE.L UK Earnings Release
DCC PLC DCC.L UK Earnings Release
Premier Foods PLC PFD.L UK Earnings Release
easyJet plc EZJ.L UK Earnings Release
Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L UK Earnings Release
CYBG PLC CYBGC.L UK Earnings Release
Newriver Reit PLC NRRT.L UK Earnings Release
TJX Companies Inc TJX.N US Earnings Release
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings Release
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings Release
Sonova Holding AG SOON.S EU Earnings Release
BTG PLC BTG.L EU Earnings Release
DCC PLC DCC.L EU Earnings Release
easyJet plc EZJ.L EU Earnings Release
Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L EU Earnings Release
CYBG PLC CYBGC.L EU Earnings Release
Italgas SpA IG.MI EU Earnings Release
Ubisoft Entertainment SA UBIP.PA EU Earnings Release
17th May 2017
UBM PLC UBM.L UK Trading Statement Release
Spectris PLC SXS.L UK Trading Statement Release
SSE PLC SSE.L UK Earnings Release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Trading Statement Release
Bodycote PLC BOY.L UK Trading Statement Release
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC BRW.L UK Earnings Release
Mitchells & Butlers PLC MAB.L UK Earnings Release
Renewi PLC RWI.L UK Earnings Release
Mothercare PLC MTC.L UK Earnings Release
British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Earnings Release
Countryside Properties PLC CSPC.L UK Earnings Release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings Release
Target Corp TGT.N US Earnings Release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings Release
Synopsys Inc SNPS.OQ US Earnings Release
L Brands Inc LB.N US Earnings Release
Bouygues SA BOUY.PA EU Earnings Release
Raiffeisen Bank International AG RBIV.VI EU Earnings Release
UBM PLC UBM.L EU Trading Statement Release
Spectris PLC SXS.L EU Trading Statement Release
SSE PLC SSE.L EU Earnings Release
Simcorp A/S SIM.CO EU Earnings Release
British Land Company PLC BLND.L EU Earnings Release
ABN AMRO Group NV ABNd.AS EU Earnings Release
18th May 2017
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Earnings Release
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Thomas Cook Group plc TCG.L UK Earnings Release
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Earnings Release
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Trading Statement Release
Bloomsbury Publishing PLC BLPU.L UK Earnings Release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Trading Statement Release
JRP Group PLC JRP.L UK Trading Statement Release
National Grid PLC NG.L UK Earnings Release
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ERM.L UK Earnings Release
Investec PLC INVP.L UK Earnings Release
Investec Ltd INLJ.J UK Earnings Release
SSP Group PLC SSPG.L UK Earnings Release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L UK Earnings Release
Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L UK Earnings Release
3i Group PLC III.L UK Earnings Release
Marston’s PLC MARS.L UK Earnings Release
Experian PLC EXPN.L UK Earnings Release
Dairy Crest Group PLC DCG.L UK Earnings Release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings Release
Wal-Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Earnings Release
Autodesk Inc ADSK.OQ US Earnings Release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings Release
Salesforce.Com Inc CRM.N US Earnings Release
Ross Stores Inc ROST.OQ US Earnings Release
McKesson Corp MCK.N US Earnings Release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings Release
Merck KGaA MRCG.DE EU Earnings Release
Wirecard AG WDIG.DE EU Earnings Release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L EU Earnings Release
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L EU Earnings Release
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L EU Trading Statement Release
Iliad SA ILD.PA EU Sales Release
Wendel SE MWDP.PA EU Trading Statement Release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L EU Trading Statement Release
National Grid PLC NG.L EU Earnings Release
Investec PLC INVP.L EU Earnings Release
Investec Ltd INLJ.J EU Earnings Release
SSP Group PLC SSPG.L EU Earnings Release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L EU Earnings Release
Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L EU Earnings Release
3i Group PLC III.L EU Earnings Release
Experian PLC EXPN.L EU Earnings Release
NN Group NV NN.AS EU Earnings Release
19th May 2017
Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Earnings Release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Campbell Soup Co CPB.N US Earnings Release
Foot Locker Inc FL.N US Earnings Release
Deere & Co DE.N US Earnings Release
Ackermans & Van Haaren NV ACKB.BR EU Interim Management Statement Release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L EU Interim Management Statement Release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.