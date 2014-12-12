companies reporting for week starting monday 15th december 2014 903802014
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 15th December 2014
|Carpetright plc
|CATVU.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|VeriFone Systems Inc
|PAY.N
|US
|Q4 results
|Fifth Street Asset Management Inc
|FSAM.OQ
|US
|Q3 results
|Tuesday 16th December 2014
|Domino Printing Sciences plc
|DOPR.L
|UK
|Full-year results
|Imagination Technologies Group plc
|IMG.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Wednesday 17th December 2014
|Dixons Carphone plc
|DC.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|FedEx Corp
|FDX.N
|US
|Q2 results
|Oracle Corp
|ORCL.N
|US
|Q2 results
|Thursday 18th December 2014
|ConAgra Foods Inc
|CAG.N
|US
|Q2 results
|Marcus Corp
|MCS.N
|US
|Q2 results
|Accenture plc
|ACN.N
|US
|Q1 results
|Winnebago Industries Inc
|WGO.N
|US
|Q1 results
|Cintas Corp
|CTAS.OQ
|US
|Q2 results
|Nike Inc
|NKE.N
|US
|Q2 results
|AAR Corp
|AIR.N
|US
|Q2 results
|Friday 19th December 2014
|Serco Group plc
|SRP.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Keller Group plc
|KLR.L
|UK
|Full-year results
|Berendsen plc
|BRSN.L
|UK
|Trading update
|Finish Line Inc
|FINL.OQ
|US
|Q3 results
|Paychex Inc
|PAYX.OQ
|US
|Q2 results
|Carmax Inc
|KMX.N
|US
|Q3 results