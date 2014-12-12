companies reporting for week starting monday 15th december 2014 903802014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 15th December 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 15th December 2014
Carpetright plc CATVU.L  UK  Half-year results
 VeriFone Systems Inc  PAY.N  US  Q4 results
 Fifth Street Asset Management Inc  FSAM.OQ  US  Q3 results
Tuesday 16th December 2014
 Domino Printing Sciences plc  DOPR.L  UK  Full-year results
 Imagination Technologies Group plc  IMG.L  UK  Half-year results
Wednesday 17th December 2014
 Dixons Carphone plc  DC.L  UK  Interim statement
 FedEx Corp  FDX.N  US  Q2 results
 Oracle Corp  ORCL.N  US  Q2 results
Thursday 18th December 2014
 ConAgra Foods Inc  CAG.N  US  Q2 results
 Marcus Corp  MCS.N  US  Q2 results
 Accenture plc  ACN.N  US  Q1 results
 Winnebago Industries Inc  WGO.N  US  Q1 results
 Cintas Corp  CTAS.OQ  US  Q2 results
 Nike Inc  NKE.N  US  Q2 results
 AAR Corp  AIR.N  US  Q2 results
Friday 19th December 2014
 Serco Group plc  SRP.L  UK Trading statement
 Keller Group plc  KLR.L  UK  Full-year results
 Berendsen plc  BRSN.L  UK  Trading update
 Finish Line Inc  FINL.OQ  US  Q3 results
 Paychex Inc  PAYX.OQ  US  Q2 results
 Carmax Inc  KMX.N  US  Q3 results
