companies reporting for week starting monday 13th april 2015 1273472015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th April 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 10, 2015 10:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th April 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, European and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Tuesday 14th April 2015
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Sales release
Poundland Group PLC PLND.L UK Sales release
Michael Page International PLC MPI.L EU Sales release
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N US Earnings release
Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N US Earnings release
CSX Corp CSX.N US Earnings release
Intel Corp INTC.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 15th April 2015
JD Sports Fashion PLC JD.L UK Earnings release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Sales release
Danone SA DANO.PA EU Sales release
Delta Airlines Inc DAL.N US Earnings release
Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N US Earnings release
U.S. Bancorp USB.N US Earnings release
Bank of America Corp BAC.N US Earnings release
SanDisk Corp SNDK.OQ US Earnings release
Netflix Inc NFLX.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 16th April 2015
Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Earnings release
Debenhams PLC DEB.L UK Earnings release
Diageo PLC DGE.L UK Sales release
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
WH Smith PLC SMWH.L UK Earnings release
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Sales release
Accor SA ACCP.PA EU Sales release
KeyCorp KEY.N US Earnings release
BlackRock Inc BLK.N US Earnings release
Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N US Earnings release
Citigroup Inc C.N US Earnings release
American Express Co AXP.N US Earnings release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings release
Friday 17th April 2015
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.