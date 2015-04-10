companies reporting for week starting monday 13th april 2015 1273472015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th April 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 14th April 2015
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Poundland Group PLC
|PLND.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Michael Page International PLC
|MPI.L
|EU
|Sales release
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|JPM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wells Fargo & Co
|WFC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|CSX Corp
|CSX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Intel Corp
|INTC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 15th April 2015
|JD Sports Fashion PLC
|JD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Danone SA
|DANO.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Delta Airlines Inc
|DAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Charles Schwab Corp
|SCHW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bank of America Corp
|BAC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|SanDisk Corp
|SNDK.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Netflix Inc
|NFLX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 16th April 2015
|Unilever PLC
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Debenhams PLC
|DEB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Diageo PLC
|DGE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|WH Smith PLC
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Accor SA
|ACCP.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|KeyCorp
|KEY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|BlackRock Inc
|BLK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc
|GS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Citigroup Inc
|C.N
|US
|Earnings release
|American Express Co
|AXP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Schlumberger NV
|SLB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 17th April 2015
|General Electric Co
|GE.N
|US
|Earnings release