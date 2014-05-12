companies reporting for week starting monday 12th may 2014 889472014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 12th May 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 12th May 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 12th May 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 12th May 2014
|Centrica
|CNA.L
|UK
|Q1
|Lonmin
|LMI.L
|UK
|Q2 Output
|Tuesday, 13th May 2014
|Enterprise Inns
|ETI.L
|UK
|H1
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|H1
|Paddy Power
|PAP.I
|UK
|Trading Statement
|TUI Travel
|TT.L
|UK
|H1
|Taylor Wimpey
|TW.L
|UK
|Analyst
|Wednesday, 14th May 2014
|Admiral Group
|ADML.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|British Land Company
|BLND.L
|UK
|Final
|Hilton Food Group
|HFG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|ICAP
|IAP.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Premier Oil
|PMO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Rathbone Brothers
|RAT.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Renishaw
|RSW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|John Wood Group
|WG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|CISCO Systems
|CSCO.O
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Thursday, 15th May 2014
|Aviva
|ATRS.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Cairn Energy
|CNE.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Land Securities Group
|LAND.L
|UK
|Prelim
|London Stock Exchange Group
|LSE.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Old Mutual
|OML.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Rank Group
|RNK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Trinity Mirror
|TNI.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Vedanta Resources
|VED.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Kohl’s Corp
|KSS
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Walmart
|WMT
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Friday, 16th May 2014
|Bovis Homes Group
|BVS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.