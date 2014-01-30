chinese data spooks risk further 880872014

The FOMC were unmoved by the recent collapse in the EM world or the very disappointing US reports as the tapering process continued, with a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 30, 2014 8:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FOMC were unmoved by the recent collapse in the EM world or the very disappointing US reports as the tapering process continued, with a $10 billion reduction in the size of QE purchases. The reduction in the size of QE purchases will be distributed equally between Treasuries and MBS, with both being reduced by $5 billion. Total monthly purchases now stand at $65 billion per month as of the February QE calendar. The FOMC made no changes to the forward rate guidance policy.

Turkey and South Africa both hiked rates aggressively yesterday (particularly the former) in an effort to support their ailing currencies and avert some of the risk off/EM pain. The relief was very short lived, with both currencies ending the day lower. Bill Gross then Tweeted what most were thinking: Turkey and South Africa flunk currency test – don’t wait around to see who’s next. De-risk, move to Treasuries.

Risk trade was dealt a further blow overnight as the final Chinese HSBC manufacturing PMI for January printed at 49.5, confirming the first sub-50.0 reading in seven months. Finally the RBNZ left rates unchanged at 2.5% following their policy meeting with Governor Wheeler saying “In this environment, there is a need to return interest rates to more-normal levels. The Bank expects to start this adjustment soon.”

The data releases today consist of mortgage data from the UK along with confidence readings from Europe with the US session bringing the latest GDP estimate along with the weekly jobless claims and pending home sales data.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3600-1.3570-1.3500 | Resistance 1.3725-1.3750-1.3800


USD/JPY

Supports 101.75-101.30-100.80 | Resistance 102.60-103.00-103.50

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6500-1.6470-1.6440 | Resistance 1.6575-1.6620-1.6670

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.