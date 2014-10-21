china gdp better but at its slowest 900072014

The China GDP out last night was the main talking point for today as it was better than the expected 7.2%. The release showed a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2014 7:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The China GDP out last night was the main talking point for today as it was better than the expected 7.2%. The release showed a small increase to 7.3% but still shows a slowing down of the Chinese economy and more stimulus could be on the way.  This has kept the risk on trade going with Asian currencies pushing higher.

The RBA didn’t cause too much pain against the Aussie dollar, with the main points about concerns on global growth and that they will keep interest rates low.

The euro is having a positive start to trading, currently at 1.2830, helped along with the ECB buying covered bonds.  With no data set to be released today, it will be in the hands of the momentum swings.

The GBP not as active as the euro around flat for the day so far, with PSNB to be release later this morning expected at 9.3 billion a drop from 10.9 billion; should be a good day for the pound if correct.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.2730 1.2700 1.2625  | Resistance 1.2840 1.2885 1.2900

 

USD/JPY

Supports 106.10 105.50 105.15  Resistance 106.75 107.00 107.40

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6135 1.6080 1.6025  Resistance 1.6180 1.6230 1.6250

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.