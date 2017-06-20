Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

The recent pull-back in price action has stalled at the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 10 May 2017 minor swing low now support at 0.8717(see 1 hour chart).

The aforementioned ascending channel support of 0.8717 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (23.6% retracement of the on-going up move from 19 April 2017 low to 13 June 2017 high & the 1.00/1.236 projection of recent decline from 13 June 2017 high).

Momentum indicators have turned positive as the daily RSI oscillator has managed to stage a rebound at its corresponding pull-back support at the 55% level. In addition, the shorter-term hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a prior bullish divergence signal on last Friday, 16 June. These observations suggest that the downside momentum of the recent decline has started to ease.

The significant short-term resistance stands at 0.8850/60 which is defined by the range top in place since 16 January 2017 (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 0.8717

Resistances: 0.8770 & 0.8850/60

Next support: 0.8640/15

Conclusion

As long as the 0.8717 short-term pivotal support holds and a break above 0.8770 (minor descending trenline from 13 June), the EUR/GBP is likely to see a potential short-term recovery to retest the 0.8850/60 medium-term range resistance in the first step.

However, failure to hold above 0.8717 may see a deeper corrective decline towards the next support at 0.8640/15 (the lower boundary of a long-term ascending channel in place since 17 November 2015 low).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.