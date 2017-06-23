chart of the day dax back at range support for potential push up 2693972017

Short-term technical outlook on DAX (Fri, 23 Jun 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday After it printed a new all-time of 12955 on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2017 3:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on DAX (Fri, 23 Jun 2017)

DAX (daily)_ 23 Jun 2017

DAX (4 hour)_ 23 Jun 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

After it printed a new all-time of 12955 on Tues 20 June, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had pull-backed by 1.9%  to hit a low of 12707 on 21 June. Thereafter, it traded in a tight sideway range between 12806 and 12716.

Key elements

  • The pull-back in price action from its 12955 high has led the Index to hover right above a key medium-term support of 12650 which is defined by a confluence of elements. The lower boundary of the medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 09 November 2016 low, the shorter-term ascending trendline support from 18 April 2017 and close to the  23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going uptrend from 18 April 2017 low to the12955 current all-time high (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has managed to hold above the correspond first support level of 50%. In addition, the short-term 4 hour Stochastic oscillator remains positive as it still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level.
  • The significant short-term resistance now stands at 12955/60 which is defined by the upper limit of range configuration in place since 18 May 2017 low and the 0.764 Fibonacci projection of the last up move from 15 June 2017 minor swing low to the 12955 high projected from the recent minor swing low of 21 June 2017 (see 4 hour chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 12750

Pivot (key support): 12650

Resistances: 12955/60

Next support: 12490/390

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 12650 pivotal support holds, the Index may see a potential push up to target its range top/resistance at 12955/60 in the first step.

However, failure to hold the 12650 level is likely to invalidate the preferred short-term bullish bias to see another round of choppy decline towards the next support at 12490/390.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.