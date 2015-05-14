bund euro dynamics and intermarket response 1421982015

Yields on German bunds and the euro were pressured in late London trade as ECB president Draghi reiterated in a speech at the IMF that […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2015 4:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Yields on German bunds and the euro were pressured in late London trade as ECB president Draghi reiterated in a speech at the IMF that asset purchases will go “as long as needed.” The speech sought to target the eye of the storm in the recent bond selloff, as German bonds are increasingly blamed for triggering the biggest rally in yields since the “taper tantrum” of Q2-Q3 2013 (caused be fears of Fed starting to taper asset purchases under QE3).

Globalised bund yields

The rally in euro and bond yields of the last four weeks reflects technical and macro-related factors. The yield rise resulting from unloading bunds by fund managers worried about Eurozone CPI exiting four months of negative figures was accelerated by possible signs of oil-driven reflation currents, which spilled over to other G10 bond yields. And as the euro hedges came off following the selling of bunds and Eurozone stocks (DAX,EuroStoxx), the euro gained momentum.

Intermarket response

Further macro stabilisation in the Eurozone and CPI could further push EURUSD to as high as $1.16, until more clarity is obtained by the Fed as to the timing of its rate hike. If this timing is delayed further, we could see EURUSD reaching $1.18 and bund yields pushing to as high 1.00s% from their current 0.70% in the event that bond traders perceive the Fed to remain on hold due to weak growth as opposed to weak inflation.

The intermarket dynamics prevailing ahead and the start of the ECB’s QE program had been beneficial to Eurozone stocks and bonds, at the expense of yields and gold as deflation fears were highlighted by the oil’s 50% plunge.

The retracement process of those dynamics became widespread as oil rebounded 30% from its March lows, Eurozone inflation rose from negative territory and US economic data went from bad to worse.

The all-time low in today’s release of US PPI helped weigh on US and global bond yields. But if the translate into further downside surprise in next week’s CPI release, then any gains in bond prices could be tempered by renewed losses in USD owing to the disinflation argument.

The question for next week becomes: “How recent deterioration in US data is reconciled with a largely hawkish FOMC minutes?” Any “lift-off tantrum” will need to be contained by more up-to-date Fed speeches , shedding light on that downward revisions in Q2 GDP.

Global bonds May 14 2015

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.