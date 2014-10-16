bond yields rally on wrong reasons 899872014

You know there is something inherently wrong with the markets when each of the few recent rallies week was strictly caused by the Federal Reserve; […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 17, 2014 5:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

You know there is something inherently wrong with the markets when each of the few recent rallies week was strictly caused by the Federal Reserve; FOMC minutes and comments from Dudley/Kocherlakota on of Oct 8th and today’s comments from St Louis Fed’s Jim Bullard suggesting the Fed ought to consider delaying the end of QE.

The last time markets were persistently and strictly boosted by policy makers’ remarks was in October 2008 as conflicting remarks from the US Treasury regarding the announcement of TARP program to recapitalise ailing banks.

It is no coincidence that during the current 2-week lockout period preceding the Oct 29 Fed meeting, during which FOMC voting members are banned from speaking publicly, non-voting member Bullard expressed the possibility that the Fed may not end QE later this month and remain its asset-buying spree.

The ensuing plunge in global equity markets enters a worrying phase as a multitude of fundamental catalysts join deteriorating technicals and increasingly forced selling by hedge funds, speeding up selling momentum.

Crumbling catalysts

Today, Eurozone periphery fears come calling as Greece’s faltering government is at risk of falling off the IMF bailout track, which sent Greek bond yields to nine-month highs. Greek yields short up by 14% above their German counterpart, driving up the rest of periphery yields and spreads across the board. See chart below.

Monday & Tuesday highlighted Germany’s economic machine is in the grips of Eurozone recession.

Wednesday was a reminder that US economic figures were not immune to disappointment.

Today’s 27-basis point jump in 10-year treasury yields is an integral component of the ensuing intraday rally in US and global equity indices, courtesy of Bullard’s remarks raising the possibility that prolonging QE will prove positive for growth. But if global yields become “supported” by a resurgence in Eurozone yields, then markets will require actual QE from the Eurozone via an implementation of Draghi’s OMT readiness of 2012, while a mere prolonging of the Fed’s program will prove worthless as a central bank trick for equities and market psychology.

It may have been a surprise two months ago on here when called for bond yields to hit 2.10% from 2.30%, but it is no longer so.

Spreads Oct 16

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.