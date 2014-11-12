boes inflation report today 901252014

The yen has been the main focus this week after hitting seven-year lows, breaking 116.00 yesterday, after comments on a sales tax delay and a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 12, 2014 8:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The yen has been the main focus this week after hitting seven-year lows, breaking 116.00 yesterday, after comments on a sales tax delay and a snap election to be called by Kuroda.  Overnight it seemed that we were heading that way again as USD/JPY broke the 116 level for a second time as Kuroda says he is not worried about hyper-inflation as a result of aggressive monetary easing.  This momentum fell short again as Japan’s Cabinet Secretary Suga’s comments hit the wires, suggesting that there is no decision to postpone the sales tax or have a snap election. This gave the yen some strength for the rest of the Asian session, USDJPY now trading below 115.50.

Today’s main event will be the BoE’s inflation report and Governor Carney speaking. the expectations for the report to reinforce the expected rate rise  in mid-2015, but with this an expected dovish tone due to the latest GDP data for Q4 coming in at 0.6% of growth;0.2% lower than predicted, so some downward revisions could be in the report.  The other concern for the BoE will be the wage growth data which is to be released an hour before the report with an expected uptick to 0.9% from its previous 0.7%. This may help in the path of the rate rise if on track and increasing.  GBP/USD is currently trading above 1.5900.

The euro gained back some ground yesterday as it did most against a weak USD from the holiday.  It has started very much flat so far with no direction as of yet but holding it gains from yesterday, with very little data out to guide it today it seems to be in the hands of the USD.  It’s currently trading just below the 1.2500 level.

EUR/USD

Supports  1.2450 1.2400 1.2355  | Resistance 1.2510 1.2550 1.2575

 

USD/JPY

Supports 115.00 114.50 113.80  Resistance 116.05 116.45 116.80

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.5870 1.5825 1.5785 Resistance 1.5950 1.5990 1.6025

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.