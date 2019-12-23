Boeing woes may not be over despite management change

The share price of Boeing is still trapped inside a major toppish configuration despite yesterday's rally of 2.91%.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 24, 2019 9:29 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on Boeing (BA)



Key Levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate resistance: 355.20

Pivot (key resistance): 391.00

Supports: 320.60, 296.60 & 264.50

Next resistance: 446.00

Directional Bias (1 to 3 months)

The share price of Boeing has rallied by 2.91% yesterday with the sudden resignation of CEO Dennis Muilenburg after four weeks of consecutive decline of 14% over the fallout from its 737 Max crisis and the recent failed space travel mission on its unmanned Starliner capsule. Safety lapses in the 737 Max model had led to fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 and left Boeing in the centre of regulatory and public scrutiny. Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO.

However, technical analysis on the share price of Boeing is not advocating for a bullish “Bottoming” phase at this juncture.

Bearish bias in any bounces below 391.00 key medium-term pivotal resistance and a break with a daily close below 320.60 reinforces the start of a potential multi-week corrective decline sequence to target the next supports at 296.60 and 264.50.

On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 391.00 invalidates the bearish scenario for a push up to retest the current all-time high level of 446.00.

Key elements

  • Since its 446.01 all-time high printed on 01 Mar 2019, Boeing has traced out a major bearish topping configuration, “Head & Shoulders” after a stellar up move of 335% from its Feb 2016 swing low of 102.10.
  • The neckline support of “Head & Shoulders” rests at 320.60.
  • In the medium-term, its price action has started to evolve within a descending channel from its 01 Mar 2019 all-time high area with its upper boundary now acting as a resistance at 355.20 (see daily chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has just staged a rebound from its oversold region and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches its overbought region. This observation suggests that price action may see a further bounce at this juncture towards the aforementioned descending channel resistance at 355.20.
  • The 264.50 medium-term support is defined by the lower boundary of the descending channel and the 1.00 Fibonacci expansion of the decline from 01 Mar 2019 high to 15 Aug 2019 low projected from 25 Sep 2019 high.

